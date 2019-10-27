Siloam Springs' volleyball team came out with great energy and enthusiasm Thursday but it wasn't enough to get a victory on senior night inside Panther Activity Center.

Russellville junior Lilly Ruston had 12 kills and 15 digs as the Lady Cyclones handed the Lady Panthers a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23) loss.

It was Siloam Springs' last game of the season, falling short of the playoffs for the first time in recent memory.

Siloam Springs' fate was sealed earlier in the week with a 3-0 loss at co-conference champion Greenbrier on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, head coach Joellen Wright talked to the Lady Panthers (9-19-1, 4-10 5A-West) in advance of Thursday's senior night so that the Lady Panthers could focus on their final match against the Lady Cyclones.

"I tried to talk about a lot of the emotional things," Wright said. "About how proud I was of the senior leadership and how positive they are, how they've always had a fight to the finish attitude. Then the juniors and sophomores just fell in right behind them to make for a really great team experience for the season. I told them not to dwell on the wins and loss record, but to dwell on the relationships that they build, how hard they worked and improved, and they improved so much and the memories that we made together."

The Lady Panthers played inspired volleyball against Russellville, but the Lady Cyclones just proved to be too much.

Down 20-13 in the first set, Siloam Springs went on a 5-2 run -- highlighted by kills from seniors Rachel Conrad and Abby Herring -- to pull within 22-18. But Ruston answered with a kill and block and Katie Duran finished off the 25-19 win with a kill.

The Lady Cyclones pulled away for a 10-point victory in the second set, but the third set wound up being a back-and-forth affair.

A combo block from Makenna Thomas and Conrad, along with a tip from Thomas and an ace from Hanna Fullerton gave the Lady Panthers a 19-17 lead.

Russellville (13-11-2, 10-4) rallied to tie the match at 22, and Ruston went back to work with back-to-back kills to take a 24-23 lead. A block by Hannah Vines finished off the sweep.

Russellville's setters, Ruthie Jacimore and Gracie Palmer combined for 36 assists, while Sheridan Rogers had 11 digs.

Herring led Siloam Springs with seven kills, while Jael Harried and Dorothy Swearingen each had five kills. Thomas finished with 23 assists and 24 digs, with Abby Kelly leading with 31 digs.

Siloam Springs said goodbye to seniors Blake Vincent, Abby Hornbuckle, Megan Jackson, Jael Harried, Abby Herring, Rachel Conrad, Abby Kelly and Yosemite Zamora.

The Lady Panthers return several underclassman that have already seen lots of varsity minutes, which should bode well for next season, Wright said.

"I think our junior class is not a class that feels entitled," she said. "They know the value of hard work, and I think they'll be another solid senior leader class. I think there's enough pieces that we should be back."

