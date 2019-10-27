Adele Marie Joos Barney

Adele Marie Joos Barney passed away on October 15, 2019, in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born September 9, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Bertha and Justin Joos. Adele was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

As a faithful Jehovah's Witness she enjoyed reading the Bible, attending Christian meetings, and talking to others about her faith. She was known for her dry wit, and excellent baker and had a generous heart.

Adele was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Fredrick, Arnold, and Walter; and sisters, Anna, Ruth Mildred, and Margaret. She is survived by her brother, Raymond; daughter and son-in-law, Lana and Gerald Shurte; daughter, Laura Chandler; grandchildren, Terra Ogle and Ben Helf; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on November 2, at 2 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Pleasant Grove Congregation, 1818 13th Street, Rogers, Arkansas.

Arrangements by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Arkansas. Online guestbook: www.bentoncountymemorialpark.com.

Bonnie Kincheloe

Bonnie Kincheloe, 81, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 22, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born May 26, 1938, to Clinton Ben Willis and Effie Pilkington Willis. She graduated from Siloam Springs High School and worked as an office manager for Allen Canning Company. She married J.D. Kincheloe. Bonnie enjoyed bowling and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Kincheloe; and daughter, Jeana Denese Crockford.

She is survived by a son, Doug Kincheloe and wife Vicki of Siloam Springs; a daughter, Jolana Dru Johnston of Siloam Springs; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dale Willis of Siloam Springs.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Larry Smith officiating.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence C. Klopfenstein

Clarence C. Klopfenstein, 93, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born Aug. 5, 1926, in Paradise Valley, Calif., to Fred C. Klopfenstein and Myrtle Peters Klopfenstein. He married Helen Lewis on Sept. 6, 1946, in Corvallis, Ore. He was a pharmacist and a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, American Legion and Kiwanis. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He was preceded in death by his wife and one brother.

He is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Klopfenstein of Siloam Springs; two sons, Marquis Klopfenstein of Kennewick, Wash., and David Klopfenstein and wife Holly of Eureka, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

