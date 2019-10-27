John Brown University's Allika Pearson was named the Sooner Athletic Conference women's cross country Runner of the Week for the third time in six weeks, following another top 10 performance at the Little Rock Invitational on Saturday, the conference office announced Monday, Oct. 21.

The sophomore native of Siloam Springs collected the accolades after posting her fourth-consecutive top 10 finish to start the 2019 season. She paced the Golden Eagles for the 10th consecutive meet in her career. Pearson turned in a time of 19 minutes, 12 seconds and claimed 10th place overall in John Brown's fourth meet of the season. Her efforts helped the Golden Eagles finish with a team time of 1:46:01.

Pearson has now finished in a meet's top 10 runners five times in her career.

John Brown was scheduled to return to action on Saturday in the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge, hosted by Aquinas (Mich.), at Riverside Park. Results were not available at presstime.

