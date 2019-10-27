FORT WORTH, Texas -- The Sooner Athletic Conference's leading scorer Tameir Grosvenor converted a penalty kick in the 23rd minute and Texas Wesleyan held on to hand the No. 6 John Brown University women's soccer team a 2-1 setback to end the Golden Eagles' seven-match winning streak on Thursday evening at Polytechnic High School.

Due to the poor playing surface at Martin Field and the inclement weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the game was relocated to Polytechnic High School to be played on the turf field. There was a lightning delay that lasted for more than 40 minutes.

The Golden Eagles (10-3-1, 5-1 SAC) fell to 0-2-1 when conceding the match's first goal in 2019 as the upstart Rams struck first in the 13th minute as they improved to 6-1-0 in league play and took over the SAC's top spot. As of press time, both John Brown and Science and Arts (Okla.) occupy the second place slot, a half game back of the Rams.

Savanna Barron opened the scoring with her eighth goal of the season, coming off passes from Danielle Trought and Grosvenor. Barron's shot tricked just inside the far right post from five yards away.

Just eight minutes later in the 21st minute, junior Emily Jordan deposited her first goal of the season, second of her career, when she took an Anne Metz pass and hit a shot to the left post and in to tie the score. The assist was Metz's fifth of the season.

The hosts replied just two minutes later, however, as the Golden Eagle defense was whistled for a foul inside the box, setting up the conference's leading scorer to take an attempt from the penalty line. Grosvenor made no mistake, netting her 28th of the season, to return the lead back to Wesleyan.

After the Rams out-shot John Brown 6-3 in the first half, the visitors replied with a convincing second half effort that turned the tables. JBU took an 8-2 shooting advantage in the second half, but was unable to figure out Rams keeper Christy Zwart a second time.

Metz had a chance to tie the score at two in the 81st just yards away from goal, but sent the shot wide. The Golden Eagles attempted 11 shots in the contest and missed the goal seven times.

Junior Caitlyn Logan's shutout streak came to an end at 652 minutes, 21 seconds, as the loss moved her to 10-3-1 on the season. She ended the match with two saves on four chances. Zwart saved three of four chances sent her way in the winning effort.

JBU was scheduled to return to action on Saturday at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas). Results were not available at presstime.

