Rachel Smith was sleeping when her phone alarm went off signaling that severe weather was in the area. Soon Smith found herself in the closet of her master bedroom with her two young sons and her dogs as the house that she and her husband Jason had lived in since April of 2018 came crashing down around her.

"There was such chaos I did not realize the extent of the damage until we were here the next morning in the daylight," Smith said.

The Forest Hills neighborhood resident said the wall to the master bedroom fell onto the bed and that the wall to the living room was falling in as she and her children evacuated the house that night.

Jason Smith was in Marshall on a hunting trip when he received the frantic call from his wife. At first he thought it would be a minor storm, but when he heard his children screaming that it wasn't over he became scared. Jason Smith rushed back to Siloam Springs to ensure that his family was all right.

"Don't take it lightly," he said. "When your phone goes off and you hear any alert it's best to be prepared."

The Smiths' story is one of the worst examples of damage to occur in the early morning hours of Oct. 21 when two tornadoes hit Siloam Springs. According to a link from the National Weather Service an EF-2 tornado touched down on the southeast side of the city while an EF-1 tornado hit the southwestern side of town.

The majority of the damage was downed trees and power lines, and roofs being blown off. Eastgate Shopping Center located at 1995 Hwy. 412 E. lost its entire roof. The debris landed in the parking lot of the neighboring Eastgate Church of Christ, which also suffered roof damage according to Pastor Carl Frye.

Dennis Kindy, the street superintendent for the city of Siloam Springs said that crews were out as early as 1 a.m. clearing non-electrical debris from the streets so electric crews could focus on the issue of downed power lines. The street crew then assisted the electric companies to remove refuse that had electrical components once the power was disconnected. Kindy said the crews worked 14 hours straight without a break that day and are still working 10 hour days.

On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) toured some of the areas that were hardest hit, along with Mayor John Mark Turner, City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Ben Gilmore, the deputy chief of staff and communications director for the lieutenant governor's office.

"We look at where these trees landed and it is shocking to me that there was no loss of life," Lundstrum said. "I am most thankful for that."

Griffin noted how the trees were uprooted from the rocks where they were embedded. "Well, clearly the storm was of some significant magnitude...to uproot a tree that size," Griffin said. "Those roots were not embedded in soil alone, they were embedded in deep rock."

The group, led by Patterson, toured Country Acres, a suburban neighborhood south of the city, and the airport. Damage to the airport was minimal. The heaviest amount of damage was Hangar B located near the main entrance of the airport on Smith Field Drive. Shawn Baker, manager of Siloam Springs Regional Airport, said that three units on the hangar were damaged.

According to an email from Holland Hayden, the communications officer for the city, the first estimate for the damage to the airport was $500,000. This estimate was provided by Moss Insurance Group. Hayden also pointed out that it will take several days to get an official estimate from the adjuster. At press time, the city has not announced the monetary amount of damage the tornadoes caused.

