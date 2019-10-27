Watts racked up 454 yards of total offense in a 50-0 shutout win over South Coffeyville/Copan.

The Engineers rushed for 358 yards, led by 201 yards and three touchdowns by Donovan Hammer.

Caleb Smith rushed for 122 and a score, while Aaron Mitchell rushed for 34 yards and a score.

Mitchell threw for 96 yards and threw touchdown passes to Avery Guyll and Kenny Tush.

Watts hosts Oaks next week.

Colcord 28, Fairland 8

Colcord improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in District A-6 with the home win over Fairland.

Colcord plays at Oklahoma Union on Friday.

Adair 58, Kansas 6

Adair scored all of its points in the first three quarters in the win over the Comets.

Caleb Reding scored Kansas' only touchdown on a fumble return in the fourth quarter.

Kansas dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in District 2A-4.

Regent Prep 48, Oaks 0

Oaks dropped to 1-7 overall with the loss to the top-ranked team in Oklahoma Class B.

The Warriors play at Watts on Friday.

Sports on 10/27/2019