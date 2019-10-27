Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Watts gets shutout victory by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Watts racked up 454 yards of total offense in a 50-0 shutout win over South Coffeyville/Copan.

The Engineers rushed for 358 yards, led by 201 yards and three touchdowns by Donovan Hammer.

Caleb Smith rushed for 122 and a score, while Aaron Mitchell rushed for 34 yards and a score.

Mitchell threw for 96 yards and threw touchdown passes to Avery Guyll and Kenny Tush.

Watts hosts Oaks next week.

Colcord 28, Fairland 8

Colcord improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in District A-6 with the home win over Fairland.

Colcord plays at Oklahoma Union on Friday.

Adair 58, Kansas 6

Adair scored all of its points in the first three quarters in the win over the Comets.

Caleb Reding scored Kansas' only touchdown on a fumble return in the fourth quarter.

Kansas dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in District 2A-4.

Regent Prep 48, Oaks 0

Oaks dropped to 1-7 overall with the loss to the top-ranked team in Oklahoma Class B.

The Warriors play at Watts on Friday.

Sports on 10/27/2019

Print Headline: Watts gets shutout victory

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT