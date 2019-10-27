EL DORADO -- Leading 10-6 in the third quarter, El Dorado made a goal line stand and then drove 97 yards for a touchdown. The swing in momentum sparked a 30-6 victory for the Wildcats over Siloam Springs on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

El Dorado ended a five-game losing skid and improved to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the 6A-West. The Panthers fell to 2-6, 1-4 with their fourth straight loss.

6A-West Conference football standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Benton 5-3 5-0 Lake Hamilton 8-0 5-0 Greenwood 7-1 4-1 Sheridan 5-3 3-2 El Dorado 2-6 1-4 Russellville 2-6 1-4 Siloam Springs 2-6 1-4 LR Hall 2-6 0-5 Last Friday’s results El Dorado 30, Siloam Springs 6 Benton 45, Greenwood 38 Lake Hamilton 17, Sheridan 10 Russellville 38, LR Hall 8 This week’s games LR Hall at Siloam Springs Benton at Lake Hamilton El Dorado at Russellville Sheridan at Greenwood

"The kids came out and played so hard tonight, very proud of them," said El Dorado coach Steven Jones. "Defensively, just an awesome effort against a team that has scored a good deal of points this season. We just continued to get off the ball on the defensive line and make plays. I'm proud of our overall effort. For four quarters, we put it together."

El Dorado did not commit a turnover in a game for the first time this season. Defensively, the Wildcats had two interceptions, including a pick-six by Will Artis, which sealed the game in the final quarter.

El Dorado also benefitted from Siloam Springs' kicking game. The Panthers had one punt go for zero yards and another 1-yard boot.

The Wildcats led 7-6 at the half before opening the third with a 12-play drive, culminating with a 31-yard field goal by Greysen Hubbard with 7:21 left in the quarter.

The Panthers answered with a nine-play drive, which included Taylor Pool's 34-yard pass to Gage Weaver. A personal foul on the Wildcats gave Siloam Springs a first down at the 10-yard line. Pool ran for six and Jackson Norberg carried for one to the 3-yard line. On third down, Pool's roll-out pass was incomplete in the end zone.

On fourth down, El Dorado defensive tackle Martavious Green leaped in front of Pool to bat the ball down. The Wildcats took over at the 3 and, on first down, Eli Shepherd hit Steven Tollette for 33 yards. The reception ignited a nine-play drive, which included another big catch by Tollette, this one for 41 yards. Shepherd connected with sophomore Jackie Washington, who made a leaping catch for a 10-yard touchdown grab.

The touchdown, along with the defensive stop, turned the game around.

"If they score, they go up," said El Dorado defensive coordinator Trey Outlaw. "Momentum is massive in football, especially high school football with high school aged kids. That gave us all the momentum coming back. I believe our offense did a great job driving down and getting some points after that. Defense definitely created some momentum right there. It was a game changer."

The Wildcats dominated the rest of the way. Linebacker Carmerius Rucks intercepted a pass at the Siloam Springs 20. Shepherd hooked up with Washington on the ensuing play for the touchdown. Hubbard kicked the extra point for a 23-6 lead with 6:54 left in the game.

The defense struck again when Artis intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for the touchdown with 3:18 remaining.

"Super proud of our guys. We held a very good offense to six points," said Outlaw.

The Panthers had 281 total yards. Norberg rushed for 197 yards on 30 carries.

The Wildcats only rushed for 100 yards, but Shepherd completed 12-of-18 passes for 170 yards, all in the second half. Tollette had four receptions for 108 yards.

Coach Jones said there was a simple explanation for El Dorado's improved passing in the second half.

"It stopped raining," he answered. "Conditions in the first half were kind of tough. We were having some problems with exchanges. We wanted to try to do what we could in the second half. In the second half, the rain got out of here and we were able to do what we like to do a little bit more with run and play action and mixing it up, getting the ball out in space to our playmakers."

The Panthers opened the game with an 80-yard drive in 11 plays. Norberg had nine carries for 58 yards on the drive, including a 25-yard touchdown romp to end it. The run failed, leaving Siloam Springs with a 6-0 lead with 6:25 left in the first.

El Dorado's offense went three-and-out before the Wildcats forced the Panthers to punt. El Dorado took the ball at the 48 after a 1-yard punt.

The Wildcats cashed it in when Alex Hicks scored on a 1-yard run on fourth down. Hubbard's kick gave El Dorado a 7-6 lead with 11:58 left in the second quarter.

Defensively, Outlaw said every Wildcat who got into the game contributed. Jones singled out the play of Washington, who replaced the injured Devunte Kidd at receiver. Washington had three catches for 35 yards, including the two touchdowns.

"Jackie Washington stepped up with Devunte Kidd out. What a great effort by a sophomore. For his first start, tonight, he was awesome," said Jones.

The victory gave El Dorado a leg up in the playoff chase for the league's final two playoff spots. The Wildcats travel to Russellville next week before closing at home against Little Rock Hall.

"It's exactly what we needed confidence-wise," said Jones. "It creates a little momentum going into the last two games of the season. We're excited to get into these last two games and see if we can go into the playoffs and shake something up."

