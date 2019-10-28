Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Emergency personnel respond to an explosion at the intersection of Lincoln (Arkansas Highway 59) and Lake Francis in Siloam Springs for a possible gas line rupture on Monday.

Siloam Springs emergency personnel responded to an explosion at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Lake Francis Drive, from a possible gas tank explosion, according to the Siloam Springs Fire Department.

Officials closed the road to through traffic and have asked people to avoid the area.

Check back for more updates.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Latest headlines

General News on 10/30/2019