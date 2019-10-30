Photo submitted Guests for the annual banquet were encouraged to dress in the 1960s and 1970s theme.

The annual Main Street Academy Adopters fundraiser took place on Oct. 17 at the Cypress Barn and featured a 1960s and 1970s theme.

The event included presentations, dinner and a live and silent auction.

Main Street Academy is the alternative school for the Siloam Springs High School. The adopters program raises funds to help students change their lives through donations of scholarships for continuing education, graduation caps and gowns, science lab materials and moving-up-day celebrations.

During the six previous years, the adopters program has raised more than $70,000, awarded more than $30,000 in scholarships, purchased six creator tables for the Hope Harbor space and sponsored adventure learning at the New Life Ranch ropes course.

Last year, 56 students graduated from Main Street Academy and students also completed service learning projects for The Manna Center, New Life Ranch and Kind at Heart Ministries.

General News on 10/30/2019