Siloam Springs Family Medicine is offering a free flu vaccination clinic to help our community take this important step for prevention. Scheduled for 5-7 p.m., patients can walk-in or make an appointment by calling 479-215-3035. The clinic is open to anyone in the community ages 6 months and older and is located at 3721 E. U.S. 412 Hwy. in Siloam Springs.

There are three main things you can do to be safe this flu season:

• Vaccinate -- Get the flu shot for yourself and everyone in your family. It's available at your doctor's office and many urgent care centers in our area, with many offering same-day appointments. The CDC recommends everyone older than 6 months, except people with severe egg allergies, get immunized. All vaccine forms are safe and effective and rarely have side effects.

• Get treatment -- If you do get the flu, your doctor or an urgent care center can prescribe antiviral medication to treat flu illness and prevent serious flu complications. Children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable to catching the flu and experiencing complications. It's important to treat high-risk individuals promptly to avoid hospitalization. Treatment with antiviral medication works best when begun within 48 hours of getting sick, but can still be beneficial when given later in the course of illness. These drugs can also lessen serious flu complications.

• Prevention -- Stay away from sick people and wash your hands frequently to reduce the spread of germs. Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze, and resist touching your eyes, mouth and nose. Avoid close contact with people who have the flu or symptoms and if you're sick with the flu, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading it to others.

The CDC lists four important steps to reduce your risk of infection:

• Wash your hands consistently throughout the day. Hand washing is still one of the most effective and easiest ways to prevent infection.

• Keep your hands away from your face. Microscopic germs find their way into our bodies most often through hand-to-eye, nose or mouth contact. Door knob and handles, office coffee pots and grocery cart handles can all carry the virus.

• Stay away from sick people. Individuals can still be contagious for 24 hours after a fever and other symptoms cease.

• Get vaccinated -- Even when a vaccine is not a perfect match for a flu strain it still benefits the recipient by decreasing the intensity and duration of the illness and preventing complications.

Community on 10/30/2019