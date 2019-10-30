Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Rokas Grabliauskas brings the ball up the floor during a game last season. Grabliauskas is one of several returning players from last year's JBU men's basketball team. The Golden Eagles open their season at 7 p.m. Saturday against Crowley's Ridge College in the annual Toilet Paper Game at Bill George Arena.

The John Brown University men's basketball team enjoyed a banner season in 2018-19.

The Golden Eagles went 23-11 overall and 15-7 in the Sooner Athletic Conference, finishing second in the league and earning an at-large berth in the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championships.

John Brown University men’s basketball 2019 schedule Date^Opponent^Time Nov. 2^Crowley’s Ridge College+^7 p.m. Nov. 8^vs. Missouri Valley#^3 p.m. Nov. 9^at Benedictine#^5 p.m. Nov. 11^at Philander Smith^7 p.m. Nov. 15^Ozark Christian%^7:30 p.m. Nov. 16^College of the Ozarks%^4 p.m. Nov. 21^Southwestern Assemblies of God*^7:45 p.m. Nov. 23^Texas Wesleyan*^2:45 p.m. Nov. 26^Champion Christian^7 p.m. Dec. 3^Ecclesia^7:30 p.m. Dec. 10^Philander Smith^7 p.m. Dec. 14^at Crowley’s Ridge^3 p.m. Dec. 31^at Missouri Southern State$^5:30 p.m. Jan. 2^Science and Arts*^7:45 p.m. Jan. 4^at Mid-America Christian*^3:45 p.m. Jan. 9^Central Christian*^7:45 p.m. Jan. 11^at Langston*^3:45 p.m. Jan. 16^at Southwestern Christian*^7:45 p.m. Jan. 18^Oklahoma City*^3:45 p.m. Jan. 23^at Wayland Baptist*^7:45 p.m. Jan. 25^at Oklahoma Panhandle State*^3:45 p.m. Jan. 30^Mid-America Christian*^7:45 p.m. Feb. 1^at Science and Arts*^3:45 p.m. Feb. 4^at Central Christian*^7:45 p.m. Feb. 6^Langston*^7:45 p.m. Feb. 13^at Oklahoma City*^7:45 p.m. Feb. 15^Southwestern Christian*^3:45 p.m. Feb. 20^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^7:45 p.m. Feb. 22^Wayland Baptist*^3:45 p.m. Feb. 27^at Texas Wesleyan*^7:45 p.m. Feb. 29^at Southwestern Assemblies of God*^3:45 p.m. Sooner Athletic Conference game

Toilet Paper Game Benedictine College Classic in Atchison, Kan. $ Exhibition % JBU Classic

Led by All-Americans Jake Caudle and Josh Bowling, it was the most successful season so far under coach Jason Beschta.

But Caudle (16.5 points per game) and Bowling (15.9 ppg) have graduated and the Golden Eagles will have to replace their production as they try and earn their way back to the national tournament this season.

"I feel good about where we are," said Beschta, who's entering his sixth season. "There's a lot of question marks but they're good ones. Every year for us, our expectation is we're going to develop and guys are going to make jumps. Jake did it. Bowling did it. We just need a couple of guys to make those jumps."

The 2019-20 Golden Eagles are set to make their debut against Crowley's Ridge College at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bill George Arena in the world famous Toilet Paper Game.

Senior Benjamin Smith also was lost to graduation.

JBU also will be without several other players from last year's team. Desmond Kennedy (10.1 ppg), the third leading scorer, transferred to Texas A&M-Texarkana to be closer to home. Brenton Toussaint, who started 21 games and averaged 7.8 points, suffered an injury at the end of last season and will redshirt.

The Golden Eagles also lost Nathan Corder, who decided to leave the university.

While JBU does have several returners, there will be lots of new faces as well, as the Golden Eagles try and find the right mix on the court.

"I think we've got a chacne to be really good defensively right off the bat," Beschta said. "That's been a trademark for us. The question is how are we going to score? We're making up a lot of points. I don't know if we'll be able to do it with a stud or two, but I think we'll do it by committee. We have a lot of guys that are capable on any given night. We have the look of having some depth but I don't know yet."

JBU will have two seniors this season in Quintin Bailey and Dwayne Hart.

Bailey, a 6-7 forward from New Zealand, came on strong at the end of last season after Toussaint went down with an injury. He averaged 12.7 points over three games in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament, including 18 points in the championship game loss to Oklahoma City.

"We're expecting a big year out of (Bailey)," Beschta said. "(Bailey) really turned it up and finished strong filling in for Brenton. Where he struggled last year was picking up dumb fouls on moving screens or on offensive rebounds. As he got better at that, with his conditioning level and toughness level, there's not a post in our league that can keep up with him in a game."

Hart, a 6-8 forward from Jamaica, has had a career plagued by injuries.

"We're hoping this is the year he'll have a chance to help us on the court," Beschta said of Hart, who's played in 32 games in three seasons.

Juniors Rokas Grabliauskas and Densier Carnes are the Golden Eagles' leading returning scorers from last year's team.

Grabliauskas, a 6-4 point guard from Lithuania/Providence Academy, averaged 8.9 points per game.

"Rokas started every game for us last year," Beschta said. "Rokas always shot it pretty well from three, takes really good care of (the ball) and had the best assist to turnover ratio. We need him to be more consistent. He's showed a new level of leadership and ownership."

Carnes, a 6-6 forward from Atlanta, might possess the most talent of any Golden Eagle. Carnes averaged 6.9 points off the bench but shot 53 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from behind the 3-point line.

"Any coach in the league would say that," Beschta said. "They love him. He can be scary. ... He had some big games for us. He's such a tough matchup because he can do everything. He can post up, shoot the three and he can drive. He's got a chance to be pretty darn good."

Junior transfer guard Kiree Hutchings (5-11), of Santa Cruz, Calif., played for assistant coach Tim Kisner at Fresno Pacific (Calif.) and then at Biola (Calif.).

"He brings with him instantly some leadership and toughness," Beschta said. "He's got a chance to make an impact at guard.

JBU will have three sophomores in Luke Harper, Ira Perrier and Braden Bayless.

Harper, a 6-3 guard from Plano, Texas, burst onto the scene as a freshman, hitting the first bucket of the year in the Toilet Paper Game. He went on to play in all 34 games , including seven starts, and wound up averaging 5.9 points per game.

Harper finished the season strong and also hit 66 of 144 from behind the 3-point line.

"If you look at Luke's year last year, he had three double-figure scoring games until February, and then he averaged double figures," Beschta said. "He can flat out score, and he can do it in some unconventional ways."

Perrier, a 6-4 guard, wound up being one of JBU's best defensive players but he struggled on the offensive end.

"He was here all summer and worked extremely hard on his game," Beschta said. "He's an elite level defender, but he knew he had to work on his ability to score.

Bayless played in 14 games last season and has made improvements in his game.

"Braden made big strides last year," Beschta said. "He can really shoot the ball. If he's open it's going in."

JBU will have several freshman in the mix.

Adam Asgeirsson, a 6-4 guard from Iceland, can play a wing or forward, and is expected to contribute.

Nathan Stolz, a 6-6 forward from College Station, Texas, redshirted last year and has a chance to help.

James Beckom, a 6-3 guard from Bentonville, didn't get to play in high school because of eligibility issues after moving to the U.S. from Ireland.

Nemanja Obradovic, a 6-9 forward from Switzerland has "unbelievable foot work for a post player" and has a chance to be good, Beschta said.

Sterling Morphis, a 6-2 guard out of Lincoln, and Alex Kinsey, another 6-2 guard of Fayetteville are expected to redshirt.

