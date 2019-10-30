50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Safeway Grocery Store offered the following weekly specials: 20-pound bag of selected size potatoes, 79¢; USDA chuck roast, 49¢ a pound; brown sugar, 17¢ for 1 lb. box; 1- pound can of Crisco shortening, 59¢; Aurora toilet tissue, 27¢ for 2-roll pkg.; Blue Bonnet margarine, 33¢ for 1-pound pkg.; 12-oz. pkg. Kellogg's corn flakes, 31¢; Banquet Mexican frozen dinners, 39¢; 3-oz. pkg. Jello gelatin, 10¢; red or golden delicious apples, 3-lb. bag, 39¢.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

The Siloam Springs Panthers got off to a shaky start, but recovered quickly and went on to dominate the Bentonville Tigers 33-8 in a non-conference contest at Glenn Black Stadium.

The Panthers looked anything but dominating on the game's opening drive, after Bentonville took the opening kickoff and began their first series at their own 40 yard line.

From there the Tigers made short work of a Panther defense that had been outstanding all year, going the remaining 60 yards in nine plays, with wing back Jeff Wagner capping the drive with a four-yard touchdown run in the two-point conversion, giving Bentonville an 8-0 lead with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

But the Tigers' momentum was short lived. Siloam Springs dominated the rest of the contest. They shut the Bentonville offense down completely -- the Tigers didn't put anything together that even resembled a drive after their first series -- while turning in one of their best offensive performances of the season.

In a year which touchdowns were hard to come by, the Panthers found several ways to find the end zone and scored a season high 33 points.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

The late Dr. E. William "Bill" George, a lifetime patron of John Brown University, was hailed with one of the most prestigious honors the school can bestow upon one of its supporters.

"It was important for us to find a way to memorialize him, John Brown III, former JBU president and grandson of the school's founder, said.

At a luncheon of the JBU Board of Trustees, university president Dr. Charles Pollard announced that the new 38,000-square-foot multipurpose arena, undergoing construction on campus, had been named in honor of George.

When completed in the fall, the Bill George Arena would serve as the school's central hub for athletic events, commencement ceremonies and other activities.

"Bill attended JBU years ago while my grandfather was still alive," Brown said. "He then worked with JBU in multiple capacities for more than 60 years.

"At his memorial service, I said that he'd been a friend to my grandfather, my father, me and a great help to all of the school's presidents," Brown said. "It is more than appropriate that the building be named after him."

Community on 10/30/2019