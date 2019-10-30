Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown guard Jordan Martin, No. 12, defends against Oklahoma Panhandle State in a game from last season. Martin is the Golden Eagles' leading returning scorer from last year's team. The Golden Eagles open their season at 5 p.m. Saturday against Crowley's Ridge College at Bill George Arena.

There's no doubt that the John Brown women's basketball team will have a different look to it this season.

That's inevitable when you lose an All-American like Baily Cameron, who rewrote numerous records in her four-year career, including the scoring mark.

John Brown University women’s basketball 2019 schedule Date^Opponent^Time Nov. 2^Crowley’s Ridge College^5 p.m. Nov. 8^vs. Paul Quinn College#^8 p.m. Nov. 9^vs. Our Lady of the Lake#^3 p.m. Nov. 12^at Evangel^5:30 p.m. Nov. 15^vs. Lyon+^5:30 p.m. Nov. 16^vs. Bellevue+^2 p.m. Nov. 21^Southwestern Assemblies of God*^6 p.m. Nov. 23^Texas Wesleyan*^1 p.m. Dec. 3^Ecclesia^5:30 p.m. Dec. 7^College of the Ozarks^2 p.m. Dec. 14^at Crowley’s Ridge College^1 p.m. Jan. 2^Science and Arts*^6 p.m. Jan. 4^at Mid-America Christian*^2 p.m. Jan. 9^Central Christian*^6 p.m. Jan. 11^at Langston*^2 p.m. Jan. 16^at Southwestern Christian*^6 p.m. Jan. 18^Oklahoma City*^2 p.m. Jan. 23^at Wayland Baptist*^6 p.m. Jan. 25^at Oklahoma Panhandle State*^2 p.m. Jan. 30^Mid-America Christian*^6 p.m. Feb. 1^at Science and Arts*^2 p.m. Feb. 4^at Central Christian*^6 p.m. Feb. 6^Langston*^6 p.m. Feb. 13^at Oklahoma City*^6 p.m. Feb. 15^Southwestern Christian*^2 p.m. Feb. 20^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^6 p.m. Feb. 22^Wayland Baptist*^2 p.m. Feb. 27^at Texas Wesleyan*^6 p.m. Feb. 29^at Southwestern Assemblies of God*^2 p.m. Sooner Athletic Conference game Southwestern Assemblies of God Classic College of the Ozarks Classic

"I expect this group -- compared to what people think -- we're going to be over achievers," said head coach Jeff Soderquist, who's entering his 23rd season at the helm of the women's basketball program. "I think we'll be better defensively We're really going to get after people defensively and look a little different offensively. I think we're going to surprise some people. My expectations are high of this team.

"We're not going to have the glamour of an All-American like Baily, but we're going to outwork the people we play."

The Golden Eagles, who went 17-13 overall and 13-9 in the Sooner Athletic Conference last season, open their season at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bill George Arena against Crowley's Ridge College.

The biggest challenge for JBU will be replacing the offensive production lost off of last year's team. The Golden Eagles lost four of their top six scorers from last year in Cameron (16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds per game) and graduated seniors Karina Chandra (12.9 ppg) and Preslea Lawson (4.7 ppg). Kayla Nelson, who averaged 5.3 points per game as a freshman, transferred to Missouri Valley College.

John Brown senior Jordan Martin is the team's top returning scorer at 7.7 points per game, while junior point guard Taylor Fergen averaged 7.4 points and is the team's leading returning rebounder at 5.4 boards per contest.

"They're going to have to take their game to the next level," Soderquist said. "Taylor's been progressively doing that. Jordan needs to step that up a little bit."

Martin and Fergen started all 30 games for the Golden Eagles a year ago.

Martin, a 5-9 guard from Bentonville, averaged a team-high 28.2 minutes per game last year. She played in 62 games, with 18 starts, combined in her freshman and sophomore years.

Soderquist said often times players will get caught up in having to defer to other veterans when they're younger, but now it's Martin's turn to shine.

"I think she's got to step up her game," he said. "It kind of reminds me of pushing Brooke Barker after Sierra (Shipley) graduated. I think we need to have her be that, a double-digit scorer with five rebounds per game."

Fergen, a 5-5 guard from Republic, Mo., is the team's only junior. She sets the tone for the rest of the team with her effort, Soderquist said.

"I told the girls Taylor plays at a different speed than everyone else," he said. "We've got to play at that speed. She works so hard on her game. Each year I've asked her to step up her game and she's done it each year and she needs to do it again this year."

Along with Martin, the Golden Eagles have four seniors.

Senior forward Ally Teague (5-11) of Berryville has shown flashes of being able to score points in bunches. The Golden Eagles will need her to be strong around the basket as well as step up and hit the outside shot. She averaged 3.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last year.

"I think Ally has gotten better again," Soderquist said. "She's having a good fall. The mistake people make is we don't need anybody to expect to be Baily. Ally has to find what we she can do to help us. She can rebound, guard and hit outside shots. With Ally it's consistency. She's got to be consistent night in and night out."

Senior guard Sara Williams (5-7) of McKinney, Texas, has spent the bulk of her career coming off the bench as the team's second point guard. She led the team with 35 steals and it's possible she and Fergen may see some time on the floor together.

"Sara has been a solid point guard," Soderquist said. "She's been one of our best defenders."

Senior K.J. Roh (6-0) of Lincoln, Neb., could play a larger role this season for JBU.

"She's one of our better defenders and shot blockers," Soderquist said. "Now, can she go out there and play within what we're asking her to do and use her strengths to help us? She has the potential of giving us some minutes."

JBU returns four sophomores from last year's team in Marta Matamala, Maddie Altman, Haley James and Sierra Bailey.

Matamala, a 5-10 guard, returned home to Spain and had a great summer working on her game, Soderquist said. She averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 assists last year and at times was a spark off the bench for the Golden Eagles.

"She went home and worked at it," he said. "She got stronger, hit the weight room and that has improved her game. You're going to see a lot of Marta. We're really happy with her progression."

Altman, a 5-7 guard from Littleton, Colo., also had a good summer, her coach said.

"The big thing with Maddie was we challenged her to come back and be a 40 percent 3-point shooter," Soderquists said. "She's shooting the ball well."

James, a 5-11 forward from Arlington, Texas, has the ability to give the Golden Eagles something a bit different than the others.

"She can drive and finish and get to the free-throw line," Soderquist said. "With Haley the big thing is working on her cardio. When she gets tired a lot of her bad habits come back."

Bailey, a 5-10 guard from Alma, is a good shooter who has the ability to drive and finish.

"We need her to step up and play at college speed," Soderquist said. "That's her biggest adjustment."

JBU has four freshman on the roster and they're all expected to help in some way.

"I like all four of them," Soderquist said. "They're coachable. They're eager. They're working hard. I think it's a good freshman class."

Tarrah Stephens, a 5-11 forward from Wyandotte, Okla., has a chance to be a really good player, her coach said. She can hit 3-pointers and score around the basket, he said.

Jessica Goldman, a 5-10 guard from Lincoln, helped the Lady Wolves reach the state quarterfinals by averaging 16 points and six rebounds per game her senior year.

"Jessica has to get better on defense," Soderquist said. "Offensively she's right on track to be a good player."

Lisa Vanoverberghe, a 5-11 forward from Spain, may improve the most out of any, Soderquist said.

"The more she works basketball-wise, she's just going to get better and better," he said. "She's tall and athletic and can hit threes. She's got to get stronger."

Kenzie Silkey, a 5-5 guard from Pryor, Okla., has also been impressive. She's a decent 3-point shooter who knows the game, but she's learning how to play at a different speed, her coach said.

