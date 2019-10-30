Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Kindergarten student Raylee Aranda gets help from teachers Shellie Kindy (left) and Mark Cook as her class practices evacuating from a school bus at Northside Elementary School on Monday. The Siloam Springs School District's transportation department staff led assemblies at each school and practiced bus safety and emergency evacuation procedures as part of National School Bus Safety Week on Oct. 21-25. Northside Elementary School's safety assembly was delayed until Monday because of rain.