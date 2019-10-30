In commemoration of Native American Heritage Month, the Siloam Springs Public Library is having Dancing Eagles perform at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the meeting room. Dancing Eagles performed here in 2017 and the group was well received. Dancing Eagles performs spectacular Native American dances and traditional storytelling that are structured to entertain or educate all types of audiences. Performances include specialty, traditional and social dances. Audience participation is incorporated for individual experience. A narrative and explanation of the history, type of dance and clothes are told to help highlight the performances. Dancing Eagles' specialty dances include: Old style fancy dance, eagle dance, hoop dance and chicken dance. Lisa performs many different women's dance styles such as buckskin, southern cloth, jingle and fancy shawl.

The craft and display in the children's section of the library will also focus on Native American Heritage month. Be with your child as they create a Native American craft. Use this month to discover and talk about what the Native American culture has to offer us.

There are many programs offered at the library for all ages. Be sure to stop in and pick up a monthly program calendar or check the website to see what these programs are.

The Library will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, for Veteran's Day and Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving. The library will be open Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Adult Reading Group is discussing the book, "The Book That Matters Most," by Ann Hood Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. This event will still happen even though the library will be closed. Engage in a thought-provoking discussion about books that matter the most to the characters in the book, what matters most to readers of the book, and the role that books play in our lives.

The Morning Book Club is discussing the book, "Chariot on the Mountain" by Jack Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Based on true events, this astonishing account from Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist Jack Ford vividly recreates a treacherous journey toward freedom at a time when the traditions of the Old South still thrived. Join us for this lively conversation about the dangers former slaves encountered even as their owners granted them freedom.

The year 2019 is almost gone. The Adult Reading Challenge will cap off the year with a final drawing for participants who have read at least one book in every category. Stay tuned for the 2020 Adult Reading Challenge. This will provide a different twist, encouraging you to continue to read. This program partners well with the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten as children who see their parents read are more likely to continue reading themselves.

Mark your calendars for 11 a.m. Jan. 25 for the first 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation ceremony. We have five graduates so far. Remember you can sign up your child for this program at the reference desk. The Friends of the Siloam Springs Public Library are partnering with the Siloam Springs Public Library for this event.

Come and see us Thursday, Oct. 31, for Halloween. Show us your costume and receive a treat!

Please visit the Library's Facebook page, the Library blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com/, the Library's website at www.siloamsprings.com/library, or call us at 479-524-4236 for more information about what the library has to offer.

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

