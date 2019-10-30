DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. -- A fatal officer-involved shooting on Friday night near Kansas, Okla., is being investigated by the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

Clayton Andrews, 40, was shot and killed after law enforcement officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the 57000 block of South 603 Road in a rural area southeast of Kansas, Okla., according to a release from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Cherokee Nation Marshall Service, Kansas Police Department and West Siloam Springs Police Department responded in an attempt to make a felony arrest for domestic abuse charges, according to a press release from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Upon contact with the armed subject, shots were fired and the suspect was declared dead at the scene, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office release states.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office requested OSBI assistance with the case, the agency's release states.

The names and agencies of the officers who fired the shots had yet to be released on Monday, according to Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore. He said he expected the names to be released some time after the officers are interviewed on Wednesday.

The investigation is open and ongoing, and continues to evolve as the OSBI interviews witnesses and collects evidence, according to the OSBI release.

"The OSBI's understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as additional witnesses are interviewed and additional evidence is collected and analyzed," the OSBI release states.

Once the investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the district attorney's office for review, the OSBI release states. The DA's office will determine if the shooting was justified or not, it states.

General News on 10/30/2019