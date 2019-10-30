John Brown University's 40th Toilet Paper Game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday when the JBU men's basketball team takes on Crowley's Ridge College in the first men's basketball game of the season.

The Toilet Paper Game is an annual tradition where the crowd throw rolls of toilet paper onto the court when JBU scores it's first basket of the season. The team then receives a technical foul by the referee. The tradition spans almost 40 years according to a press release sent by the college and has helped to bring in record crowds to the game.

This year the Kimberly-Clark Corporation will sponsor the TP game by providing 2,000 rolls of Scott tissue. Fans can get their roll by donating a canned protein item, according to a JBU press release.

The donated items along with another 2,000 rolls of Scott 1000 toilet paper from Kimberly-Clark will go to the Manna Center to be distributed to families in need.

According to JBU Athletic Director Robyn Daugherty, the hope is that there will be 1,919 cans received that night. The 1,919 corresponds with JBU's centennial which was founded in the year 1919.

Along with the donated food items, the university is hoping to raise $1,919 to go towards Project Shelter, the iYES Foundation's effort to bring relief to the islands in the Bahamas that were hit by Hurricane Dorian. The iYes foundation was founded by Simeon and Stephanie Hinsey. Simeon Hinsey, a former JBU player and sports information director, is a native of the Bahamas and will be speaking about Project Shelter during halftime of the men's game and women's game.

