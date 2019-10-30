Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior wide receivers, Tate Criner (left), Oren Stafford and Tanner Broyles have combined to haul in 52 passes for 796 yards this season. The Panthers host Little Rock Hall for senior night on Friday at Panther Stadium.

Senior wide receivers Tate Criner, Oren Stafford and Tanner Broyles have all had their moments this season for the Siloam Springs football team.

With the Panthers facing a must-win scenario the next two weeks to get into the playoffs, Siloam Springs would like to get all three involved at the same time.

6A-West Conference football standings ^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L Benton^5-3^5-0 Lake Hamilton^8-0^5-0 Greenwood^7-1^4-1 Sheridan^5-3^3-2 El Dorado^2-6^1-4 Russellville^2-6^1-4 Siloam Springs^2-6^1-4 LR Hall^2-6^0-5 Last week’s results El Dorado 30, Siloam Springs 6 Benton 45, Greenwood 38 Lake Hamilton 17, Sheridan 10 Russellville 38, LR Hall 8 Friday’s games LR Hall at Siloam Springs Benton at Lake Hamilton El Dorado at Russellville Sheridan at Greenwood

"We've all had our moments," said Criner, who is also senior class president at SSHS. "It's going to take us coming together and just be the best players we can be on Friday night. We take it one week at a time. Be the best you can be on that day."

Criner, Stafford and Broyles are three of a large group of seniors that will be honored in pregame on Friday as the Panthers (2-6, 1-4) host Little Rock Hall (2-6, 0-5) in the final home game of the season.

Siloam Springs likely needs to win the next two games to have a chance at advancing to the Class 6A football playoffs.

"I think the toughest part of the schedule is over," Broyles said. "This would be the game to show how much we can actually do, especially receiver-wise. This is the game where we can and will just go out and make every single play that we possibly can to go out and prove that not only will we win these two games to make it in to the playoffs, but we have the talent to go even further down the road."

Heading into the season, the Panthers were returning Gage Weaver as one of their top wideouts with 27 catches for 371 yards in 2018.

But the Panthers needed more production at wideout, especially with the loss of Primo Agbehi (18 catches, 473 yards) and Spenser Pippin (34-353) to graduation.

Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig pointed to the trio of Criner, Stafford and Broyles in the spring and offseason as candidates to step up and produce in the passing game.

"We felt like we did a lot through the summer to try and get them reps and get them ready," Craig said. "I think that paid off for us to some degree, but there's probably nothing like getting game-night experience. (Junior varsity games on) Monday nights are great. They give our kids a chance to go out and play and get some experience. From the standpoint of Friday nights, the speed of the game, the intensity, the crowd factor, there's just so many more things that go into Friday nights that don't happen on Mondays or Thursdays."

So far the trio has combined to catch 52 passes for 796 yards, while Weaver leads the team with 24 catches for 417 yards.

Criner has caught 20 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown with big games coming at Harrison (4-80), at Greenwood (4-72) and at home against Lake Hamilton (3-77).

"Criner is a guy that we've asked to go across the middle and make tough catches," Craig said. "He's been able to actually take the top off some coverages at times."

Broyles, who also plays baseball and is involved in several school clubs, has 21 catches for 231 yards and had big nights at Harrison (4-65) and at home against Benton (2-56).

"Tanner Broyles has been very consistent," Craig said. "He has been able to do some things for us in the short and intermediate passing game."

Stafford, meanwhile, has 11 catches for 236 yards and one score. That touchdown came on a 55-yard pass from Taylor Pool in a 28-27 come-from-behind win at Sheridan in Week 4.

The next week, Stafford caught a career-high six passes for 148 yards at home against Benton.

"Oren's been a guy that is definitely our deep ball threat," Craig said. "He can really run and stretch the defense. He's made some big plays."

Craig would like to see more consistency out of the receivers and passing game as a whole. The players do as well.

"All of us have our moments and some of us have our bigger moments," Stafford said. "All of us do contribute as one, even if it's like a small play or a big play. All of it is for the team.

"Just taking everything we've seen this season, we should all just take that and reflect on these two games and give it all that we have and just play like this one will be our last."

Craig said the Panthers need to take care of business against Little Rock Hall on Friday night first and foremost.

"Our expectation has to be to win Friday night and then take it step by step from there," he said. "We can talk about playoffs. We can talk about making a run or whatever the case may be, but bottom line we need to win a game and we need to win Friday night."

