Aug. 19
• Brandon Tyler Dempsey, 19, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property.
• Steven Matthew Kay, 59, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Justin Michael Woosley, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Chelise Lachelle Richard, 30, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Johnathan Ivan Chavez, 18, was cited in connection with operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation.
• Alexander Mejia, 19, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 16, was cited in connection with providing minors with tobacco products, vapor products, alternative nicotine products, e-liquid products and cigarette papers.
• Walter Ray Myers, 33, was cited in connection with operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation, minimum insurance required and criminal contempt.
Aug. 20
• Brandley James Kindy, 32, was arrested in connection with forgery.
• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 50, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked and minimum insurance required.
• Tony Potter, 65, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jacory Damell Williams, 29, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Michael Aaron Moog, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Johnny Wayne Taylor, 54, was arrested in connection with probation violation warrant.
• James Avon Hill Jr., 54, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 21
• Joe Kelly Mcdaniel, 38, was arrested in connection with resisting arrest, fleeing, no seatbelt in use, driving on a suspended driver's license and four counts failure to appear.
• Marian Nicole Graham, 22, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Garth Bret Anderson, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 22
• Willie Preston Osbourn, 38, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 14, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Tomeka Chunta Cozart, 40, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery, first degree interference with emergency communications and first degree criminal mischief.
Aug. 23
• Arlyanne Marie Ellicott, 29, was arrested in connection with third degree assault on a household or family member.
• Miguel Angel Trillo Jr., 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.
• Misty Ann Coger, 44, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandon Leigh Garner, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Dave Chase Kersten, 31, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Derrick Ryan Budds, 28, was arrested in connection with probation violation.
• Joshua Jay Calcott, 36, was arrested in connection with criminal trespass and public intoxication.
Aug. 24
• Joseph Edward Hawk, 41, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Joey Dale Shelton, 27, was arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brent Wesley Summers, 19, was cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Oscar G. Castillo-Cruz, 23, was arrested in connection with third degree assault on a family or household member and public intoxication.
• Yamilet Vega-Soto, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Robert Basset Hill, 33, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandon Don McGarrah, 31, was arrested in connection with two counts failure to appear.
Aug. 25
• Kaelyn Inez Priest, 24, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Alfredo Munoz, 46, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a DWI test, no driver's license, reckless driving, seat belt use required and failure to appear.
Print Headline: Arrests and citations