Aug. 19

• Brandon Tyler Dempsey, 19, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property.

• Steven Matthew Kay, 59, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Justin Michael Woosley, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Chelise Lachelle Richard, 30, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Johnathan Ivan Chavez, 18, was cited in connection with operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation.

• Alexander Mejia, 19, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 16, was cited in connection with providing minors with tobacco products, vapor products, alternative nicotine products, e-liquid products and cigarette papers.

• Walter Ray Myers, 33, was cited in connection with operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation, minimum insurance required and criminal contempt.

Aug. 20

• Brandley James Kindy, 32, was arrested in connection with forgery.

• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 50, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked and minimum insurance required.

• Tony Potter, 65, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jacory Damell Williams, 29, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Michael Aaron Moog, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Johnny Wayne Taylor, 54, was arrested in connection with probation violation warrant.

• James Avon Hill Jr., 54, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 21

• Joe Kelly Mcdaniel, 38, was arrested in connection with resisting arrest, fleeing, no seatbelt in use, driving on a suspended driver's license and four counts failure to appear.

• Marian Nicole Graham, 22, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Garth Bret Anderson, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 22

• Willie Preston Osbourn, 38, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 14, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Tomeka Chunta Cozart, 40, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery, first degree interference with emergency communications and first degree criminal mischief.

Aug. 23

• Arlyanne Marie Ellicott, 29, was arrested in connection with third degree assault on a household or family member.

• Miguel Angel Trillo Jr., 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.

• Misty Ann Coger, 44, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Leigh Garner, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dave Chase Kersten, 31, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Derrick Ryan Budds, 28, was arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Joshua Jay Calcott, 36, was arrested in connection with criminal trespass and public intoxication.

Aug. 24

• Joseph Edward Hawk, 41, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joey Dale Shelton, 27, was arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brent Wesley Summers, 19, was cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Oscar G. Castillo-Cruz, 23, was arrested in connection with third degree assault on a family or household member and public intoxication.

• Yamilet Vega-Soto, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Robert Basset Hill, 33, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Don McGarrah, 31, was arrested in connection with two counts failure to appear.

Aug. 25

• Kaelyn Inez Priest, 24, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Alfredo Munoz, 46, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a DWI test, no driver's license, reckless driving, seat belt use required and failure to appear.

