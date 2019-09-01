Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Dorothy Swearingen, No. 13, goes up for a hit against Bentonville blockers Maddie Breed, No. 22, and Ava Hoyord, No. 9, on Thursday inside Panther Activity Center.

Bentonville's volleyball team got a little payback Thursday night at the expense of Siloam Springs.

The Lady Tigers rolled to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of the Lady Panthers inside Panther Activity Center -- a far different result than last year when a veteran Siloam Springs team went into Tiger Arena and beat Bentonville 3-1 in both teams' season-opener.

There might have been a smidge of revenge on the Lady Tigers' minds Thursday, but more than anything Bentonville head coach Michelle Smith was pleased to see her team execute well.

"It was hard because they beat us at home in four, I think, last year," Smith said. "And every year is different. Every season is different. This team is different in the way of camaraderie. They just come together, they have fun and that makes my job very enjoyable to come to each and every day."

The Lady Tigers (1-0) took command of the match from the opening set and never really looked back, including going on a 15-0 run to blow open the third set.

"It was a good test on the road," Smith said. "We just had fun tonight. It was nice to see the smiles, to see them enjoying themselves out there. I told the girls in the locker room, win or lose, even if we came out with a loss, they did so many good things tonight that I was a proud coach. Going into (Friday's) practice, I feel good about what we accomplished tonight. You can win and it can be a bad win or you could lose and it could be a good loss. So today was a good win. They played well. They deserved what you see right here."

Trinity Hamilton led the Lady Tigers (1-0) with nine kills and 13 digs. Ava Hoyord had eight kills and nine digs, while Savanna Riley had seven kills, 10 digs and five aces.

Kloey Eakin chipped in 15 digs for the Lady Tigers and Taylor Shapley had 24 assists.

Not much went right from the Lady Panthers' perspective as Siloam Springs dropped its second straight match.

"Bentonville was definitely the better team," said head coach Joellen Wright. "They definitely have some solid athletes with skills to go with that were very impressive. They have a good offense and great serving and took advantage of some things."

Hanna Fullerton led Siloam Springs (1-2) defensively with seven digs, while Blake Vincent had six digs and one ace. Abby Kelly had five digs, two kills and one ace and Makenna Thomas five digs. Abby Herring chipped in two kills while Rachel Conrad and Abby Hornbuckle each had one ace.

The Lady Panthers will try and regroup on Tuesday when they host Harrison in a nonconference match.

"We saw them at (team) camp and they're a good serving team," Wright said. "They're crafty with the ball. I thought our blocking picked up tonight. We didn't have blocks for points but we're starting to get the feel of it. We were getting solid touches. We've got a good solid week and a half before conference starts. I saw some good things. We've got other kids trying to step up and push seniors for spots. We'll see who can get it done and step it up."

Farmington 3, Siloam Springs 1

Farmington absorbed an early punch from Siloam Springs and then delivered a few of its own Tuesday night.

The Lady Cardinals shook off a first set loss and stormed back to win three straight to take a 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21) victory in the Lady Panthers' home opener inside Panther Activity Center.

Farmington got a strong performance from several of its players, including senior outside hitter Kally Stout, senior defensive specialist Madison Lovell, junior middle Addison Fenton and sophomore hitter Morgan Brye.

Fenton, Stout and Bryce combined for 44 kills, and Lovell had 21 defensive digs and two aces.

"We have a lot of senior leadership. We have a lot of varsity experience," said Farmington coach Mike Howard. "When everything is under control and we play within ourselves, we can play the net and the back row very well. They go hand-in-hand for us. When the front row starts playing better, then the back row starts playing better and vice versa."

Siloam Springs took an early 5-2 lead in the first set but Farmington battled back and the teams traded points until reaching a 21-21 tie late in the set. Siloam Springs scored the final four points, highlighted by kills from Abby Kelly and Dorothy Swearingen, to get the win.

The second set was tight until the latter half when Fenton went on a tear with three kills in a six-point span to take a 21-16 lead.

Stout's kill set up set point and the Lady Cardinals took the 25-17 win with a Lady Panthers error.

"We settled down," Howard said. "We started playing the game we know we could play. We made less errors and put the pressure on them and the score reflected that."

Farmington blasted out to an 8-3 lead in the third set and cruised to the 25-14 win as Siloam Springs dug deep into its bench looking for a spark.

The Lady Panthers did come out re-energized in the fourth set and took an early 10-2 lead after kills from Swearingen, Jael Harried, Kelly and an ace from Abby Hornbuckle.

Farmington clawed back though. Fenton had two straight kills to give the Lady Cardinals a 21-17 lead.

An ace from Larkin Lynch set up match point and a kill from Bryce gave the Lady Cardinals the win.

Fenton led Farmington with 15 kills and five blocks, while Stout also had 15 kills and Bryce 14 kills.

"They attacked our blockers really well," said Siloam Springs coach Joellen Wright. "We weren't fundamentally sound. We struggled with some simple blocking fundamentals and they used it to their advantage. Kudos to them. No doubt to them they were the better team. They exposed a lot of our weaknesses that we hadn't seen yet."

Kelly led the Lady Panthers with 10 kills to go with 19 digs and four aces. Abby Herring had four kills, while Harried, Rachel Conrad and Makenna Thomas each had three kills.

Myah Moren had 19 digs, while Blake Vincent had 18 digs and three aces. Thomas had 11 digs, three aces and 24 assists with Hornbuckle contributing 10 digs and four aces. Emma Norberg had 11 assists.

