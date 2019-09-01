The city's board of directors is slated to review three contracts during its meeting Tuesday.

The first is for the purchase of a new service equipment vehicle from National Fleet Auto Group for the Public Works Department, wastewater services division for $61,556.28. The proposed Chevrolet 4500 will replace a 2004 Chevrolet 1500 but will fulfill the same purpose, carrying parts used in projects and repairs to the water and sewer infrastructure, according to a staff report.

The second is for a 2020 emergency medical services contract with West Siloam Springs for $237,403.48. The current contract expires on Oct. 31 and was originally approved in 2014 with automatic year-to-year renewals, according to a staff report.

The contract details Siloam Springs will provide area coverage for EMS services and automatic, one-year renewals may occur for up to five years unless either party requests termination within 60-days of the renewal date, according to the staff report. The service contract will be increasing by $3,882.28 over the prior year, according to the staff report.

The third is for a 2020 fire protection services contract with West Siloam Springs for $88,144.80. The current contract expires on Oct. 31 and was originally approved in 2014 with automatic year-to-year renewals, according to a staff report.

The contract details Siloam Springs will provide coverage as a secondary responder for fire protection services to a 14-square-mile area of Delaware County, including the municipal limits of West Siloam Springs, according to a staff report. Automatic, one-year renewals may occur for up to five years unless either party requests termination within 60-days of the renewal date, according to the staff report. The service contract will be increasing by $1,441.44 over the prior year, according to the staff report.

In other business, the board will:

• Place on its third reading an ordinance that would rezone part of the 3000 block of East Kenwood Street from an agricultural area to a residential area.

• Place on its first reading an ordinance that would rezone 927 South Oak Hill Street and 900 South Elm Street from residential to general institutional. The city's planning commission reviewed the rezoning application during its Aug. 13 meeting and recommended approval by a 5-0 vote, according to a staff report.

• Place on its first reading an ordinance that would annex 19.4 acres of the 15000 block of Stephens Road into the city. The Benton County Court approved the annexation on Aug. 13 and the petition was signed by all of the real estate owners in the proposed territory; there were no contests to the annexation order, according to a staff report.

• Look at authorizing a property tax rate for 2019 of 5.5 mills to be paid in 2020. The mill is broken down to include 5 mills for general purposes and 0.5 mills for the firemen's pension, according to a staff report. The proposed rate is the same as previous years, according to the staff report.

