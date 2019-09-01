Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Engineers roll past Decatur, Oaks falls by Staff Reports | September 1, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

DECATUR -- The Watts (Okla.) Engineers had their offense rolling early and often in a 60-24 victory over Decatur on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

Kenny Tush scored four touchdowns, including a 53-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Mitchell on the Engineers' first possession and a 68-yard interception return in the quarter. He also had a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return for a score.

Aaron Mitchell had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a long 74-yard run in the fourth. Donovan Hammer and Caleb Smith also had rushing touchdowns for Watts.

The Engineers (1-0) play at Welch on Friday.

Gans 52, Oaks 0

The Warriors fell to 0-1 with the shutout loss on Friday at Tucker Field. Oaks plays at Arkoma this Friday.

-- From Staff Reports

Sports on 09/01/2019

Print Headline: Engineers roll past Decatur, Oaks falls

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT