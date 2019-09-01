DECATUR -- The Watts (Okla.) Engineers had their offense rolling early and often in a 60-24 victory over Decatur on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
Kenny Tush scored four touchdowns, including a 53-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Mitchell on the Engineers' first possession and a 68-yard interception return in the quarter. He also had a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return for a score.
Aaron Mitchell had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a long 74-yard run in the fourth. Donovan Hammer and Caleb Smith also had rushing touchdowns for Watts.
The Engineers (1-0) play at Welch on Friday.
Gans 52, Oaks 0
The Warriors fell to 0-1 with the shutout loss on Friday at Tucker Field. Oaks plays at Arkoma this Friday.
-- From Staff ReportsSports on 09/01/2019
