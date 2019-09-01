Photo submitted Community members come together for the 2018 Farm to Table Dinner celebrating local food from the Siloam Springs Farmers Market. The fifth annual Farm to Table Dinner will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Red Oaks Barn just outside of Siloam Springs.

The fifth annual Farm to Table Dinner hosted by Siloam Springs Farmers Market is a celebration of the farmers, bakers and vendors who work year-round to provide locally grown products for the market.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Red Oaks Barn a few miles outside of Siloam Springs. Proceeds from the dinner go to the development and promotion of the Siloam Springs Farmers Market.

All the food for the meal will come from this season's local harvest and will be prepared by Missy Morris of Edibles by Zoe and Chef Kurt Plankenhorn of 28 Springs, according to Stacy Morris, farmers market and accounting manager. The event will also include live music from local band, The Sons of Otis Malone, and an old-fashioned cake walk will take place after dinner.

"We are looking forward to sharing a meal with you at the rustic Red Oaks Barn, a beautiful venue on a farm near Osage Creek," Morris said. "Join us for a relaxing evening in a beautiful outdoor setting and enjoy dining with our farmers and vendors."

Support of the market not only helps ensure year-round access to fresh local produce, meats and handmade goods, it also adds momentum to the free outdoor market kids' activities, educational programming such as Samples of the Season and Let's Cook Local chef demonstrations, and live music at the outdoor market, according to Morris. Support is also important for the ongoing facilitation of vital programs such as SNAP/EBT, Senior Vouchers and the Double Dollar program, which provides funds to match SNAP/EBT and Senior Voucher purchases, she said.

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market is open outdoors from April through October at its new location in Memorial Park and offers an online market during the winter months. The farmers market is a program of Main Street Siloam Springs.

Tickets for the Farm to Table Dinner are on sale for $50 each until Sept. 5 through Eventbrite at SiloamSpringsFarmToTable2019.eventbrite.com.

