John Brown University sophomore and Siloam Springs native Megan Hutto goes around a Concordia defender during Thursday night's game at Alumni Field.

Senior Anne Metz's return to the lineup has been a year in the works after redshirting in 2018.

Against Concordia (Neb.) on Thursday, Metz completed her comeback by striking the game-winner midway through the first half as the No. 13 John Brown University women's soccer team controlled its second consecutive home match to put away a 3-0 win at Alumni Field in the JBU Classic.

Out-shooting the visitors by an 11-4 margin, the Golden Eagles (2-0-0) struck for a pair of first-half goals, followed by an unconventional goal just after the intermission as junior keeper Caitlyn Logan posted her second clean sheet of the season, recording a pair of saves in the win.

Concordia (0-2) entered the match on the heels of a 2-0 setback to Missouri Valley, and the Bulldog offense mustered just four shots, two on target, as Logan made a save in each half.

Metz opened the scoring by finishing off a beautiful combination play in the 23rd minute. Transfer sophomore Megan Hutto started the play with a through ball to sophomore Alair Love down the right flank. Love's cross into the box found Metz, who buried an eight-yard shot to the bottom left corner to build a 1-0 lead.

Fifteen minutes later, senior Kristen Howell became the first Golden Eagle with multiple goals on the season when she ripped a shot from the top of the box past Concordia keeper Lindsey Carley off the right post and in. Junior Anna Schuchardt stripped a Bulldog midfielder of possession and the result slipped out to Howell for the strike, posting Schuchardt's first collegiate point and Howell's second tally of the season.

After scoring twice on five shots in the first half, the Golden Eagles put the third goal of the match on the board just over 90 seconds after halftime. Off another turnover, freshman Kylie Kilfoy's blast from 25 yards deflected off a Concordia shoulder and up and over Carley to solidify Kilfoy's first collegiate goal.

Limited to just two shots through the final 45 minutes of play, the John Brown defense held Concordia from gathering any momentum in an effort to mount a comeback.

Junior Sienna Nealon led all players with three shots, while junior Vanessa Reynoso and Kilfoy each added a pair in the victory. The Golden Eagles owned a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to return to Alumni Field to close out the annual John Brown University Classic on Saturday against Oklahoma Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime. OKWU fell 4-0 to No. 19 Science & Arts (Okla.) in the first matchup of Thursday's JBU Classic games.

The JBU women's team is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Columbia (Mo.) at Alumni Field.

