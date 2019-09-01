Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Chris Svebek watches after hitting the ball on No. 9 during Wednesday's match at the Course at Sager's Crossing.

The Siloam Springs boys didn't pick up a win Wednesday in their four-team home match against Greenwood, Springdale and Prairie Grove.

But the Panthers turned in their best collective effort of the season and took second place overall in a nine-hole home match at the Course at Sager's Crossing.

Greenwood won the match with a total of 164, followed by Siloam Springs at 179, Springdale 209 and Prairie Grove 211.

"Great to see our boys' scores getting closer to where they expect to be playing," said Siloam Springs head coach Michael Robertson. "It is still a process, but you can see the improved ball striking and course management and with that you are seeing the scores come down."

Siloam Springs junior Chris Svebek fired a 42 and tied for fourth overall with three other players. Svebek's 42 came two days after shooting a 41 in a home match against Alma and Lincoln last Monday.

"Great to see Chris put two good scores up in a row," Robertson said. "That is the type of play that these guys are capable of and we are starting to get more consistency and closer to where we want to be. They are working so hard and will continue to improve down the stretch."

Junior Max Perkins shot a 45 for Siloam Springs, followed by juniors Breck Soderquist and Ethan Owens, both at 46. Sophomore Miles Perkins shot a 47 to round out the Panthers' varsity scores.

Greenwood's Ethan Clark was the medalist with a low round of 36, while Chris Daggs shot 41, Cade Shrum 42, Landon Tuch 45 and Hayden Weaver 46.

Dagen Fuller led Springdale with a 42, while Brayden Hamilton shot 48, Cedric Justus 55 and Luke Lyons 64.

Cam Roeder led Prairie Grove with a 40, Tate Benoit 44, Carl Von Bergen 60 and Tristan Smith 67.

In junior varsity action for Siloam Springs, Nick Gray carded a 46, Owen Thomas and Nick Driscoll each shot 49, Brayden Fain and Will Van Asche each with 50, Patrick Church 56, Preston Moody 57, Jacob Smith 59, Camden Blackfox 61 and Jackson Doornbos and Johnny Graves 69.

Girls

Greenwood won the girls match with a count-three score of 128, defeating Siloam Springs' 151.

"Greenwood and Siloam girls have had quite the rivalry over the last few years," Robertson said. "Hats off to Greenwood for playing a really good team round, but I am really proud of our girls. They are so young but you can see the enjoyment for the game starting to come through and the play on the course just keeps getting better."

Junior Emily Self shot a 40 for the Lady Panthers' best round of the year so far in only her second outing as a member of the Siloam Springs team. Freshman Baylee Morris shot 54, while seniors Kendi Williamson and Caroline Perry were at 57 and 58 respectively. Freshman Brooke Smith carded a 60 and Mackenzie Sontag a 68 in JV action.

"Individually, a great round from Emily in her second golf match ever," Robertson said. "She has worked really hard and I think is just scratching the surface for how good she can be. Proud of Baylee, I think it was her best score so far and definitely her best play. She had a stretch of four or five holes that was really good. Once these girls get where they can put an entire round together they have a chance to be a great group."

Hallie Jones led Greenwood with a round of 38, while Grace Woody shot 43 and Ella Austin 47.

Springdale's Claire McElroy shot 56 and Bianca Lane 64 for the Lady Red 'Dogs two scores.

Bentonville West

The Lady Panthers came up one stroke short Thursday in a match against Bentonville West at Kingswood in Bella Vista.

Emily Self shot a 46, Kendi Williamson and Caroline Perry 58 each and Baylee Morris 62 as the Lady Panthers shot a team score of 162. West finished with a total of 161 led by Cierra Boren, who carded a 50, Molly Myers 55 and Nadia Kuzmich 56.

Bentonville West won the boys match 166-177. Gabe Bailey and Brayden Trollinger paced the Wolverines with 39s, while Ethan Martinez shot 40 and Caleb Wilkins 48.

Chris Svebek led the Panthers with a 43, while Max Perkins and Ethan Owens each shot 44, Breck Soderquist 46 and Miles Perkins 48. Nick Gray and Owen Thomas shot 46 and 48 in junior varsity action.

Up next

The golf teams are scheduled to return to action at 10 a.m. Wednesday against Springdale Har-Ber at The Creeks Golf & RV Resort in Cave Springs.

