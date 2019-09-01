John Brown junior women's soccer players Caitlyn Logan and Vanessa Reynoso were named the Sooner Athletic Conference's Defensive and Offensive Players of the Week, respectively, by the league office on Monday, Aug. 26, for their performance against LSU-Shreveport this past weekend.

The award is the fourth of Logan's career while Reynoso picked up the honors for the first time as a Golden Eagle.

While the John Brown midfield and back line limited the Pilots to just three shots, two on target, Logan's acrobatic save in the early going preserved a 0-0 stalemate that persisted into the intermission. The goalkeeper from Charlotte, N.C., was not called upon in the second half as JBU maintained overwhelming control, out-shooting the visitors 14-1 en route to a two-goal outburst.

The clean sheet was the 14th of Logan's career.

Reynoso, meanwhile, played a hand in each Golden Eagle tally in the second half. In the 67th minute, the midfielder's through ball past the Shreveport back line sprung senior Kristen Howell into a one-on-one with the keeper. Howell sidestepped the keeper and struck from a tough angle to net the game-winner.

With just over five minutes remaining, Reynoso iced the contest by deflecting freshman Emma Schoenberg's cross from the left side up and over the Pilot keeper, netting her third career goal to cap off a three-point outing in the John Brown season opener.

Sports on 09/01/2019