Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin spoke about the importance of party responsibility and voters during the Siloam Springs Republican Women's monthly meeting Tuesday.

Griffin was reelected for his second term in November.

Griffin began his speech with the analogy Arkansas Republicans are now in control of a car and they have a responsibility to do better and be better than the Democrats they ousted.

"How do we maintain control of this car?" Griffin asked. "How do we maintain the trust of the voters?"

Griffin answered his question in three points; be who you say you're going to be, do what you say you're going to do and don't lose the drive to do better.

"Other states are making progress at the same time," Griffin said. "Simply put, we have to stay hungry."

Griffin also touched on progress in the workforce, citing what he thinks is a shortage of science, technology, engineering and math fields. Griffin also said pursuing a four-year degree isn't the only thing that can grow the workforce; the workforce needs members in each trade field, too.

Griffin ended his talk by taking questions from the audience.

Senator Jim Hendren, Siloam Springs Mayor John Mark Turner and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring attended Griffin's talk.

