John Brown senior Kinzee Mayo has been named the Sooner Athletic Conference's Attacker of the Week by the league offices on Monday, Aug. 26, for her performances in John Brown's 4-0 weekend at the KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.

The Golden Eagles (6-2) have pieced together a six-match win streak after starting off the 2019 campaign with a pair of losses. This past weekend, JBU bested Bethel (Kan.), Avila (Mo.), Oklahoma Wesleyan and Sterling (Kan.) -- all in straight-set fashion. John Brown has won its last five without dropping a game.

Mayo, a native of Anthony, Kan., was the offensive highlight for the JBU attack as the senior posted a 3.1 kills per set average while boasting a career-best 12 kills against Sterling en route to claiming her first-career SAC weekly honor. More impressive was her consistency as she finished the weekend hitting .490 (28-3-51).

She also posted eight rejections, seven of the block-assist variety.

"I'm excited for and proud of Kinzee being named the attacker of the week for her performance this past weekend," head coach Ken Carver said. "Coming off of our first tournament in California, Kinzee really upped her focus and desire to get better and trained really hard in preparation for the KCAC Fall Fling. She was able to dial in her attack timing and did a fantastic job of making smart shots and seeing openings on the court to put balls down for our team consistently over the course of the entire tournament."

Up Next

JBU welcomes Oklahoma City to Bill George Arena on Friday for a 7 p.m. first serve. The squad will then turn around the next day to play hosting duties to Southwestern Christian (Okla.) at 1 p.m.

Sports on 09/01/2019