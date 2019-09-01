Peggy Joyce Davidson

Peggy Joyce Davidson, 82, of Gentry, Ark., died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton, Ark.

She was born April 24, 1937, in Kansas City, Mo., to Otto Neal and Martha Ellen Watters Walters.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Brian Keith Davidson and Elmer Neal Davidson; a daughter, Sherry Lynne Dagley; four brothers, Neal Walters, James Walters, Tom Walters and John Steven Walters; five sisters, Dorothy Weiner, Ruth Bailey, Lola Belle Walker, Sally Fancher and Patty Sue Stubbs; and a grandchild, Andrew Dagley.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ailo Keith Davidson; a daughter, Emily Hodges and husband Kevin; a sister, Martha Jo Pritchard and husband L.D.; five sisters-in-law, Marilyn Walters, Rita Walters, Cindy Walters, Lucille Arnold, and Janie Davidson; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Aug. 31, 2019, at Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers, Ark., with Randy Featherston officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations to be made in her honor to Cystic Fibrosis Arkansas Chapter, 320 Executive Court, Suite 302, Little Rock, AR 72205 or www.cff.org/Arkansas.

Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers was in charge of arrangements.

Larry Cal Sarten

Larry Cal Sarten, 62, of Kansas, Okla., died Aug. 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 2, 1957, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Harley Sarten and Viola Hudson Sarten.

He graduated from Kansas (Okla.) High School with the class of 1975. He later took vocational classes to learn carpentry. He was a lifetime resident of Kansas, Okla. He had worked for the Pryor Foundry and Franklin Electric for some time. He also worked as a mechanic at Flint Ridge for five years. He spent 18 and a half years working as a nightman at Cobb 3 Springs Farm hatchery before having to take medical retirement.

He was a member of Snake Creek Baptist Church near Locust Grove, Okla. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, woodworking, gardening, spending time with family, cooking out, watching his grandchildren play ball, going to rooster fights back in the day, and telling jokes or stories.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Zella Sarten; two brothers, Harley Junior Sarten and his twin brother, Jerry Sarten.

He is survived by one son, Harley Sarten and wife Melanee of Rose, Okla.; three grandchildren; two sisters, Velda Hunt and husband Brian of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Linda Odle and husband Kenny of Siloam Springs; and one brother, Dewayne Sarten and wife Lois of Kansas, Okla.

Memorial services are 2 p.m. Sept. 2, 2019, at Kansas First Baptist Church in Kansas, Okla., with the Rev. Terry Wofford officiating.

An online guest book is available at www.locustgrovefuneralhome.com.

Locust Grove Funeral Home of Locust Grove, Okla., is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Tyer

Betty J. Tyer, 86, of Rose, Okla., died Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 6, 1933, in Chewey, Okla., to Decen Fry and Sarah Watkins Fry. She married John Tyer on June 9, 1952, they were married 50 years. She worked at La-Z-Boy as a seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Johnny; and five brothers.

She is survived by three daughters, Charlene Selph and husband Quinten of Scranton, Ark., Erlene Luper and husband Tom of Oaks, Okla., and Janie Carlton and husband Rick of Kansas, Okla.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six brothers, D.J. Fry and wife Mickey of Oronogo, Mo., William Fry of Diamond, Mo., Jim Fry and wife Lou of Mulkeytown, Ill., Kenny Fry and wife Linda of Neosho, Mo., Paul Fry and wife Mary of Neosho and Jerry Fry of Seneca, Mo.

Funeral services were Aug. 30, 2019, at Lowery Free Will Baptist Church in Rose with burial following at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

