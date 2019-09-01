Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Kathy Patterson (right), director of the Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center, and her husband Steve Patterson try out the rocking chairs they were gifted at Kathy Patterson's retirement party on Wednesday. The center was packed with community members, current and former senior center staff members, and officials from the Office of Human Concern and Area Agency on Aging, the two agencies that partner to operate the seven senior centers in Benton and Washington County. Kathy Patterson's career at the Siloam Springs Senior Center spanned 34 years and she has served as director of the organization since 1996. She is handing the reins over to incoming director Kendra Burnett. In 2020, Patterson plans to continue to serve the senior center as a board member for the Office for Human Concern.

