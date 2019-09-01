BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

William Ramos, 19, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium.

He was arrested Nov. 22, 2018.

A Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy went to a home and watched a video showing Ramos having inappropriate contact with the girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where she said she was being abused by Ramos, according to court documents.

Ramos admitted to having sexual contact with the girl and recording the act with his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced him to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. Ramos must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 10 years after his release from prison. He received 281 days of credit for time spent awaiting trial in the Benton County Jail.

Ramos will be required to register as a sex offender.

