The Siloam Springs girls tennis team picked up a 3-3 5A-West Conference tie Thursday against Russellville at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

The Lady Panthers were defeated in all three singles matches, but they won all three doubles contests against the Lady Cyclones.

Russellville won the boys match 4-0 with two victories in both singles and doubles.

The tennis teams also competed in a tri-match on Tuesday in Russellville against Beebe and Little Rock Christian.

Siloam Springs vs. Russellville

Aug. 29

Girls

Singles

1. Paige Davis, Russellville, def. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

2. Avery Alford, Russellville, def. Brooklyn Williams, Siloam Springs, 6-0.

3. Avery Alford, Russellville, def. Shealy Soucie, Siloam Springs, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Ohla Los/Eve Slater, Siloam Springs, def. Kasey Aguilar/Gabriella Robb, Russellville, 8-1.

2. Faith Howie/Nikkita Ho, Siloam Springs, def. Haley Rogers/Khyia Hill, Russellville, 8-6.

3. Faith Howie/Nikkita Ho, Siloam Springs, def. Kasey Aguilar/Gabriella Robb, Russellville, 6-4.

Boys

Singles

1. Brett Dale, Russellville, def. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, 8-7 (7-5).

2. Walker Payne, Russellville, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

Doubles

1. Hunter Howell/Grant Payne, Russellville, def. Lucas Junkermann/Sam Jackson, 8-4.

2. Josiah James/Nick Carter, Russellville, def. Montana Herrel/Blaise Becan, 8-2.

Siloam Springs vs. Beebe/LR Christian

Aug. 27

Girls

Singles vs. Beebe

1. Isabella Davis, Beebe, def. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

2. Jacie Owens, Beebe, def. Daisy Sullivan, Siloam Springs, 9-7.

Doubles vs. Beebe

1. Ohla Los/Eve Slater, Siloam Springs, def. Katlynn James/Molly Poe, Beebe, 8-5.

2. Kylee James/Skyler Buff, Beebe, def. Faith Howie/Nikkita Ho, Siloam Springs, 8-6.

Singles vs. LR Christian

1. Ella Beth Wengl, LR Christian, def. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

2. Daisy Sullivan, Siloam Springs, def. Julia Hutchinson, LR Christian, 8-6.

Doubles vs. LR Christian

1. Ohla Los/Eve Slater, Siloam Springs, def. Anna Young/Mary Kathryn Nelson, LR Christian, 9-7.

2. Faith Howie/Nikkita Ho, Siloam Springs, def. Kendall Christian/Sarah Katherine, LR Christian, 8-6.

Boys

Singles vs. Beebe

1. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, def. Hunter Wade, Beebe, 8-0.

2. Will Rudd, Beebe, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-0.

Doubles vs. Beebe

1. Blake Robertson/J.D. Martin, Beebe, def. Lucas Junkermann/Sam Jackson, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

2. Lucas Young/Logan Babel, Beebe, def. Blaise Becan/Montana Herrel, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

Singles vs. LR Christian

1. Eli Pierce, LR Christian, def. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, 8-0.

2. Caleb Roystuart/LR Christian, def. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

Doubles vs. LR Christian

1. Lucas Junkermann/Sam Jackson, Siloam Springs, def. Derek Converse/Malcolm Wengl, LR Christian, 8-6.

2. Edward Dickey/John East, LR Christian, def. Blaise Becan/Montana Herrel, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

