John Brown freshman Jacob Zamarron and senior Britt Wisener were selected as the Sooner Athletic Conference's first Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, the league office announced on Monday, Aug. 26, for their performances against Texas A&M--Texarkana and Lyon (Ark.).

The selection was the first for Zamarron, who posted seven points in his first two collegiate outings. Meanwhile, the honor is the second in the career of Wisener, who manned the goal for the Golden Eagles in those two wins.

John Brown picked up a tough 2-1 road win at Texarkana to open the season. Zamarron tallied a goal in his collegiate debut -- a header in the box off a service from sophomore Adrian Immel. The goal was instrumental in building the lead for JBU as the visitors would hold on for the narrow victory.

Wisner needed to make just one save in the match against Texarkana.

Back at Alumni Field last weekend against the Scots, the Rogers, Ark., native Zamarron wasted little time in finding the scoresheet as he booted home a strike from just inside the left corner of the box, lofting a shot over the Scot keeper. While his goal would hold up as the game-winner, he later distributed a trio of primary assists in the second half, including twice in sophomore Goncalo Verissimo's hat trick effort to lead the Golden Eagles to a 7-1 lopsided win over the Scots in the home opener.

Wisener, from Houston, Texas, gobbled up a pair of saves in the victory, moving to 12-8-1 all-time in his collegiate career after the victory.

