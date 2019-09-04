Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Chef Jasmine Allgood of Tintos and Tapas and team member Megan Denison prepare a dish during the Sliced and Diced competition in Memorial Park on Saturday. For more photos of the event, see page 6A.

Three chefs and their teams were pitted against each other in the Sliced and Diced reality-show-style cooking competition on Saturday at the amphitheater in Memorial Park.

The free community event was hosted by The Garden in Siloam Springs as an outreach and a way to promote the fresh vegetables and herbs grown in the garden by giving people ideas about how to incorporate the health foods into daily meals, according to Patty Arnett, garden director. The event also included free coffee and snacks for the audience, as well as door prize giveaways, including a grand prize of an Instant Pot electric pressure cooker.

With teams chosen from the audience, the three chefs were challenged to prepare an appetizer and an entree using a basket of mystery ingredients, which included fresh vegetables and herbs that can be found in The Garden. The chefs were also given $10 to purchase additional ingredients from the nearby farmers market, and had access to a pantry with staples such as flour, sugar, salt and oil.

A panel of judges, also chosen from the audience, was tasked with choosing winners in each category.

Team blue, led by chef Jasmine Allgood of Tintos and Tapas, placed first in the appetizer round and team red, led by chef Aimee Searson of Cafe on Broadway, was named runner-up. Team yellow, led by chef Adrian Lem of Simple Chef Solutions, placed first in the entree round and team blue, led by Allgood, was named runner-up.

Judge Ben Rhoads said it was very hard to make a decision because all of the food prepared rated a 9.8 or 9.9 out of 10 and had beautiful presentation.

"I feel like we were the real winners to get to taste all this delicious food," said judge Carrie Hurley. Claire Dunn also served as a judge.

The Garden is located behind Grace Episcopal Church, at 617 N. Mount Olive St., and addresses food insecurity in several ways, Arnett said. It is open every day around the clock to provide free food for those in need and in addition to fresh produce it includes a little free food pantry stocked by the community. The nonprofit community garden also partners with local businesses and John Brown University to package and pass out frozen meals on Fridays.

For more information, visit thegardeninsiloamsprings.org.

General News on 09/04/2019