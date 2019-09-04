New Principal Jacob Hayward has pretty simple expectations for his students at the Siloam Springs Middle School -- have fun, make a new friend, try something new and do your best every single day.

Hayward was hired in May to replace long-time middle school Principal Teresa Morgan, who took a job in the Pryor, Okla., School District. He brings a love of science and a desire to help students be confident in who they are that fits right in to Siloam Springs' student-centered culture.

"We want our students to look back and say 'You know, those middle school years were the best years of our life,'" he said.

Hayward is a fourth-generation educator and the shelf in his office includes a display of his great-grandfather's school bell, his grandfather's stamp from his time as principal, and a picture of his mother Marsha Jones, a long-time Springdale School District administrator. In addition, his wife Michelle Hayward is an administrator in the Fayetteville School District and his stepdaughter is a junior high teacher.

"I am honored to be a part of the Siloam Spring School District and community," Hayward said. "I have spent the majority of my time in the Springdale School District and also in the (Northwest Arkansas Educational Services) Co-op as a science specialist. I'm in my 16th year of education and this is my seventh year as an administrator and first year as a true principal status."

Hayward earned a bachelor's degree in biology/pre-medicine from Hendrix College, a master's in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas, and an educational specialist degree and doctorate in science education from the U of A, according to his resume. He also has a master of church ministries degree from Southern Methodist University.

Most recently Hayward served as assistant principal at Har-Ber High School in Springdale.

Hayward describes himself as "a big science nerd," with a love for STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, art and math) as well as science fiction, such as Star Wars and Marvel and collecting comics. The shelves in his office display some of his collections.

"Science education is something I have a real passion for," he said. "I feel like it's an area we have a need to continuously improve in, not only for us as an education system, but also as a nation. We have a lot of great and talented people but we just need to encourage students to go and consider those careers."

Hayward said he got to know Siloam Springs School District during his time at the educational co-op and was impressed with the positive experience, so he was eager for the opportunity to work in the district. He was also impressed with the district's student-centered culture and focus, a legacy he said was left by recently retired Superintendent Ken Ramey and is being continued by Superintendent Jody Wiggins and the rest of the team.

As principal, Hayward said he hopes to increase student voice and provide students with choice, all in an effort to increase student growth. He wants to help middle school students gain the confidence in who they are and move forward.

"It's really exciting to see (students) try to find their own voice and get their sense of self and figure out who they are," Hayward said. "It's telling them, its OK to be awkward at this age because we are all there, and if you like stuff like Star Wars and Legos and Marvels, things like that, it's OK, but we have kids who love to play sports and love to do band, and all of those things, we want to say it's OK to do that, if you want to do that, and that's your passion, we'll just help to get you there."

Hayward also wants students to be comfortable exploring and trying new things. His motto for students is to "take care of yourself, take care of each other and take care of this place," which is where his expectations for students to have fun, make a new friend, try something new and do their best, also come in.

Hayward's philosophy of education centers around "all means all," and making sure every student has an opportunity for an education, he said.

"We want to provide as individualized and personalized a pathway as makes sense to that child to be able to grow into the best possible self they can be," he said.

During his first year in Siloam Springs, his goal is to listen and understand students and staff. However, the school does have work to do based on student data, he said.

"We know we have programs or processes we want to implement and refine," he said. Those programs include professional learning communities and Panther time, which is time for response to intervention to help students who are struggling to learn a skill.

In the future, Hayward would like to help students and teachers create connections and incorporate ideas for multidisciplinary lessons.

The school is also working on advisory groups, or small groups of students and teachers, to help students feel like they have a group of friends and an adult who can advocate for them.

"Part of what we're trying to do is to make students feel safe yet take appropriate academic risks to challenge themselves," he said.

Outside of school, Hayward enjoys reading and playing golf, going to concerts and theater performances, traveling and trying new foods. One fact that most people probably don't know about Hayward, is his grandparents instilled a love for opera in him, he said.

Hayward and his wife have a blended family of five daughters and six grandchildren, all under the age of five, who all live in Northwest Arkansas.

"I'm just very happy to be here," he said. "I walk out of here every day tired but content and that's a good feeling to have, knowing that I have a good staff that's here, great kids. I'm loving the community and the parents, so I feel as a principal, very supported by everybody and I hope they feel supported by me. I feel very fortunate to be part of this community and this team."

General News on 09/04/2019