NORMAN, Okla. -- Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order Tuesday establishing an At-Large Cherokee Advisory Committee to better engage the policy perspectives of at-large citizens in Oklahoma and across the United States.

The advisory committee will also work to expand grant opportunities and cultural enrichment activities for at-large Cherokee communities.

Chief Hoskin signed the order while at an at-large community meeting in Norman.

"When I was elected Chief, I committed to enhancing the civic and cultural engagement between the Cherokee Nation and our at-large Cherokee Nation citizens living outside the exterior boundaries of the 14-county tribal jurisdiction," Hoskin said. "It is also the policy of this administration to elevate the voice of the at-large community and ensure their needs and perspectives are considered in future policy initiatives of the Cherokee Nation and to support community organizations among all our tribal citizens no matter where their zip code lies."

The At-Large Cherokee Advisory Committee will be made up of five members. The director of Cherokee Nation Community & Cultural Outreach, the department which oversees at-large community meetings and the at-large community organizations, will be a member. The remaining four members will be Cherokee Nation citizens with substantial ties to the at-large community and whose terms shall ordinarily be one year except to stagger initial terms.

The advisory committee's objectives are to engage with the at-large citizens and satellite community organizations; to explore community-based policy priorities; identify gaps in the delivery of available support and outreach to at-large tribal citizens and satellite community organizations; and identify opportunities to promote language preservation, cultural enrichment, civic activities and community fellowship.

The committee will also identify at-large Cherokee Nation citizens that demonstrate leadership in maintaining cultural integrity, promoting tribal values, civic engagement, volunteerism or business acumen.

The advisory committee will meet at least quarterly, including by conference call.

General News on 09/04/2019