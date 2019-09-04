Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Bobby Martin, John Brown University Gallery director and professor, unpacks ceramics created by professor Todd Goehner in preparation for the upcoming JBU Faculty: New Work Exhibition.

The latest creations of 14 John Brown University visual arts professors will be showcased during the faculty exhibition starting this week.

"JBU Faculty: New Work Exhibition" will be on display from Sept. 5 through Oct. 27 at the Windgate Art Gallery in the Windgate Visual Arts West building. An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and many of the artists will be in attendance.

Participating artists: • Kyle Agee • Dave Andrus • Joel Armstrong • Kyle Blair • David Butler • Kirk Demarais • Todd Goehner • Neal Holland • Bobby C. Martin • Eve Nam Oh • Charles Peer • Peter Pohle • Scott Ramsey • Erin Shaw Source: John Brown University

The exhibit will feature the most recent work from eight full-time professors, four adjunct professors and two recently retired professors, according to Bobby Martin, gallery director.

All JBU art faculty are practicing professional artists and designers, many of whom are award-winning and internationally recognized, Martin said. The exhibit will showcase their variety of talent and range of creativity, and will feature a wide variety of media, including oil paintings, watercolors, printmaking, ceramics, photography and filmmaking.

Some of the works, such as Peter Pohle's plein air paintings, were created during a summer trip to Northern Ireland, Martin said. Others, such as the ceramics, were created in new work spaces in the Peer-Andrus Studio and Project Barn, which opened in fall 2018, he said.

"It's great for students to be able to see these guys who are teaching you are making a lot of art themselves," Martin said. "I think that is critically important for students to know these folks are not just talking heads that are spouting information, they are practicing artists that are making things themselves."

The university typically hosts a faculty exhibit every two years, Martin said. This year's exhibit will be the first of the 2019-2020 gallery season, he said.

The gallery is located on the John Brown University Campus at 2002 West University St., in Siloam Springs.

More information about the JBU Windgate Gallery is available at www.jbu.edu/art/gallery or by contacting Jeannie Abbott at jabbott@jbu.edu.

General News on 09/04/2019