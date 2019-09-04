Do to others

Americans are familiar with the "Golden Rule" as stated by Jesus in Matthew 7:12. Verses 13-14, Jesus admonishes Christians to "enter through the narrow gate" and warns that "only few find it." Christian Trump supporters should reflect on how this and the rest of Chapter 7 might be a warning to them.

Verses 15-20 talk about how a false prophet cannot produce good fruit or a good prophet produce bad fruit; the false will be "thrown into the fire."

Jesus says in verses 21-23 only people doing the will of God will enter heaven, that many who call him "Lord, Lord" are "evildoers" and will be cast away.

"Democrats are opposed to the Constitution because it embodies Judeo-Christian core values." (Ron Wood's "Government Shift" July 18, 2018)

This accusation is totally false! Democrats do not oppose the Constitution; they uphold the Constitution as it was intended and how it has been upheld for over 200 years. The Constitution is a secular document which does not mention "Judeo-Christian" values, or God, Jesus, Christianity or any other specific religion. Democrats oppose Christians trying to enforce the doctrines of their version of Christianity on the nation in violation of the 1st Amendment, which prohibits any law establishing religion.

His accusation conflicts with Matthew 7:12, Exodus 20:16 "Do not accuse anyone falsely." God hates liars and people who stir up conflict in the community. Proverbs 6:16-19, and risks God's promise in Revelation 21:8.

Wood continues his incendiary vitriol against all Democrats (many are devoted members of mainstream Christianity) accusing them of adopting "an anti-God bias" "supported by the elite media and rich Hollywood soul-vampires," (throwing hate darts in all directions!) "They need Americans to remain ignorant." "Airheads." ( See "Thou fool" Matthew 5:22)

"We need to be praying for President Trump. Our future national welfare is at stake." From Ron Wood's "Time to pray for Trump" on Jan. 23, 2019, "This is a command to us (1 Timothy 2:1-2)." "If he is carnal or contentious, it's irrelevant."

Our national moral welfare is irrelevant?

What are the fruits of these prayers? Trump has liberated the worst elements of our society from moral restraints, hateful racists, misogynists, sexual predators, terrorists, Nazis, KKK, white supremacists, and mass murderers.

If ever there was a "False Prophet" in sheep's clothing masquerading as a minister of righteousness producing bad fruit!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

