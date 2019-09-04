50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Ray Henry, 86 years young on Aug. 28, was honored with a surprise birthday treat at 4-C restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Posey had a large birthday cake made for him, complete with 86 lighted candles.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry went in for lunch that day and sat in a booth. Mrs. Posey told them that the booth was reserved and asked them if they minded sitting at the table in the center of the cafe. After waiting "longer than usual" their lunch was served...followed by the large cake. Every one in the room sang "Happy Birthday" to Ray and he took two blows to put out the candles.

After he cut the cake and served Mrs. Henry and himself, Mrs. Posey and the waitresses served cake to every one in the cafe. Several tourists and strangers were eating that day and all expressed how very nice it was to be where people were friendly and CARED about each other.

30 years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Despite the fact that the game was basically a defensive struggle, in '88 the Siloam Springs Panther/Jay Bulldog contest in Jay, turned out to be one of the most exciting of the year.

Quarterback David Kittle directed the Panthers on a late drive -- one that would include a key pass completion, several clutch runs, a couple of interesting penalties and three time outs in the final 11 seconds -- and booted a 22 yard field goal with three seconds left that gave Siloam Springs a 9-7 win.

It was thought that the '89 contest could be very similar. Early indications were that both teams would be stronger defensively than offensively and that both teams would have trouble moving the ball consistently on offense.

The Panther running game was totally stuffed by Stilwell in their 19-0 loss to the Indians in the season opener the previous week -- 29 yards rushing on 23 carries -- and Jay had similar problems in their 21-12 opening season loss to Miami, Okla., the previous week.

In an attempt to rev up the Panther ground game, head coach Gary Orr was contemplating several line-up changes.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

The Luna Chix of the Siloam Springs Girls Softball League won the 10U championship with an undefeated record. Team members were: Hannah Evans, Kylie Tye, Tiaira Cook, Madison Brasel, Claire Dunn, Brenna Keeney, Tailee Reding, Taeya Bishop and Destiny Haskins. The coaches were Jeremy Reding, C.J. Ford, Mark Evans and Robert Wright. Not pictured in the paper were Ruby Covington and Emma Rees. Kinder Kelley and Crissa Spry were named to the district team.

