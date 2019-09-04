Laura Macfarlan is the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Writers Guild's September meeting.

She will present "Write the WORD: Finding Inspiration from the Scripture."

The group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at First Baptist Church, located at 2000 Dawn Hill Road, Siloam Springs. Attendees should drive around back to the west entrance.

All are welcome. Door prizes have been provided by the Dayspring Outlet Store.

Macfarlan has a passion for studying and teaching God's word, according to a press release. She writes, speaks, and teaches through her non-profit, Cross My Heart Ministry. She is a freelance writer for Missions Mosaic magazine and has completed a certificate in women's ministry from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. She has also written for Arkansas Christian Parent magazine and Sunday School commentaries for the Arkansas Baptist News. She speaks and writes for a Christian publisher, A Reason For.

She also teaches a community Bible study for women on Wednesday mornings at Camp Siloam. For more information, visit the Cross My Heart Ministry YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/CrossMyHeartMinistry

