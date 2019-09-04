Mary Lois Williams

Mary Lois Williams, 60, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home.

She was born on May 2, 1959, in Logan, W.V., a daughter of Woodrow Browning and Evelyn Stevens-Browning. On Sept. 27, 1975, she married Steve Williams in Las, Vegas, Nev.

She is survived by her husband, Steve of the home; one son, Jeff Williams and wife, Kristin of Ward, Ark.; two brothers, Tom and Rod Browning, both of Colorado Springs, Colo.; seven sisters, Dora Browning of Muskogee, Okla., Margaret Browning of Logan, W.V., Gretchen Skain of Palm Desert, Calif., Thelma Sizemore of Tennessee, Helena Shaver of Landcarter, Calif., Sue Sizemore of Commerce, Calif., Lilian Bowen of Belflower, Calif.; and two grandchildren.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of cremation arrangements.

