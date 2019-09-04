Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Pour Jons co-owners Chris Moore (left) and Emily Moore (right), pose in front of the menu at their second location, 120 U.S. Highway 412 East, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The couple opened the shop in late July and looks forward to serving clientele that may not have been to their downtown location.

Pour Jons co-owners Emily and Chris Moore never thought they would open a second location, but when everything fell in place, they knew they couldn't miss the opportunity to service their on-the-go clientele.

"We want coffee to be for everyone," Emily Moore said. "We're very dedicated to serving our customers, whoever they may be. Whatever background they're from."

The second Pour Jons, currently in what used to be Taco Tico, opened at 120 U.S. Highway 412 East at the end of July. The drive-through feature allows the Moores to serve commuters from the highway who may not be able to stop, but a casual dining area allows for the same atmosphere the downtown location supplies -- a home for friends to have a cup of coffee and a house-baked waffle or bagel.

"We've always wanted to have a drive through, but we've always waited for the right thing to happen. It had to be our style," Chris Moore said.

The menu at the Pour Jons Highway 412 location won't vary much, but will not offer cold sandwiches; instead, breakfast burritos are available for patrons, Emily said. The Pour Jons house-made syrups, sauces, baked goods, bagels, granola and more will continue to be an integral part of the menu, Emily Moore said.

"Besides our daughter and each other, this business is the most important thing to us," Emily said. "And to make that work, we want to make sure everything runs smoothly and is made to a certain amount of excellence."

Pour Jons originally opened in 2011 and Chris Moore bought the business in 2012. The downtown shop moved from North Wright Street to it's current location, 516 East Main St., in 2017.

Pour Jons Highway 412 is open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays. Pour Jons in downtown Siloam Springs is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

