Few experiences are more memorable than bringing a new life into the world. After you've decided to begin the pregnancy journey, take some healthful steps early to make a difference.

Kick the unhealthy habits

Leaving your unhealthy behavior behind before pregnancy will make the nine months following conception much easier. If you smoke, quit as soon possible -- whether you are pregnant or not, smoking poses major health risks. Cut down your alcohol consumption to a minimum, and after you begin trying to conceive, stop the drinking altogether.

You -- and your baby -- are what you eat

As you prepare to become pregnant, amp up your diet by adding plenty of vegetables, fruits, leafy greens and calcium-rich foods. These whole foods provide valuable nutrients for you and your baby. Skip the coffee and sodas -- your caffeine consumption should be lowered to one soda or two cups of coffee daily. You should also aim for a healthy weight before conceiving, which will help eliminate weight-related problems that can arise during pregnancy. Your physician may also recommend taking prenatal vitamins that supplement your healthy diet with vitamins and folic acid, a nutrient that helps your baby develop in the womb and reduces the risk of birth defects.

Stay active

Becoming pregnant doesn't mean you shouldn't be physically active. Exercise is healthful and encouraged before and during pregnancy. You should always keep the intensity at a suitable level to avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated. Speak with your physician about recommended forms of exercise and activity levels.

Keep your physician in the loop

Your provider will be your partner during your pregnancy, so once you have chosen a specialist, keep him or her in the loop. Speak with your provider about your desires to become pregnant, and ask for medical advice based on your personal history. Knowing your medical history, any preexisting conditions and your pregnancy goals can help your provider guide your family in the right direction. You also may see your provider for a pre-pregnancy check-up visit and immunizations.

The ultimate delivery checklist

The time has come, and your entire family is awaiting the arrival of your little one. Before your water breaks and contractions begin, use this checklist as a foundation for your hospital stay:

• Any paperwork you may need, such as health insurance forms or your formal birth plan

• Bathrobe and slippers

• Books, magazines and music to keep you relaxed

• Camera and extra batteries

• Car seat

• Cell phone charger

• Change for vending machines

• Changes of clothes for mom, partner and baby

• Diapers

• Flip-flops for the hospital shower

• Hair headbands, clips or ties

• Lip gloss or balm

• Pajamas

• Lotion

• Nursing supplies

• Snacks for your partner and family members who may be present

• Socks

• Toiletries and medication

• Toothbrush and toothpaste

At Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Women and Children's Unit, we recognize that having a baby is a momentous time in your life. Our goal is to provide safe, quality health care for newborns and their mothers. We offer labor and delivery services that balance technology with a family-oriented environment. For more information on our services and classes or to schedule a tour, contact our Nurse Navigator at 479-215-3305 or visit NorthwestHealthBabies.com today.

