The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team lost 35-7 Monday to Fayetteville Purple at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers (0-2) scored their touchdown in the first quarter on a 12-yard run by Tyson Seyer and led 7-6 for most of the first half.

Purple scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half to take a 20-7 lead at halftime.

The ninth-graders return to action next Monday at Rogers Heritage.

Junior varsity

The JV Panthers lost 21-12 on Monday to Fayetteville at Panther Stadium.

Hunter Talley had a long touchdown run for the Panthers, while Gavin Henson caught a touchdown pass for Siloam Springs' only scores.

Sports on 09/04/2019