Sometimes the best lessons are learned the hard way.

That was the case last Friday for the Siloam Springs football team in the Panthers' season-opener against Van Buren.

The Panthers turned the ball over five times -- four lost fumbles and one interception -- in a 35-21 loss to the Pointers.

No matter what team you are or what level of football you're playing at, it's going to be difficult to overcome five turnovers.

So for the Panthers, moving forward, protecting the football will certainly be a point of emphasis, beginning this Friday as they host Pryor, Okla., at Panther Stadium.

Now here's the good news -- there were a lot of exciting moments in last week's game.

The Panthers moved the football fairly well on offense via the run and pass.

Senior quarterback Taylor Pool made plays with both his arm and legs. He rushed for 102 yards on 19 carries, and that includes the yardage lost from an intentional grounding penalty in the second quarter. He passed for 177 yards, but 170 of that came in the first half, including a 59-yard touchdown strike to Gage Weaver.

Speaking of Weaver he had 101 yards on five receptions. Five other Panthers caught passes and a nice surprise was the play of sophomore tight end Brendan Lashley, who caught three passes for 33 yards and nearly scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Also, sophomore quarterback Hunter Talley came in the fourth quarter and led the offense on a nice 80-yard scoring drive.

The Panthers' defense got a pair of turnovers that helped keep within striking distance for most of the night.

There were a lot of nice things out there.

And luckily, most of the mistakes made were correctable -- the turnovers, coming up empty in the red zone, missed tackles, giving up big plays, etc.

A football season is a marathon, not a sprint, and we've got a long way to go still.

A more experienced Pryor Tigers team will visit Siloam Springs on Friday than the one the Panthers thrashed in last season's opening game.

Siloam Springs led 38-0 late in the third quarter and under Arkansas rules that would have been a mercy rule. It was played in Oklahoma, so there was no running clock and the Tigers scored a pair of late touchdowns.

Pryor has a reputation for being tough and scrappy. Siloam Springs will have to match that for four quarters in order to get its first win of the season.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at gthomas@nwadg.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Sports on 09/04/2019