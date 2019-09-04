Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Gage Weaver (left) celebrates with teammate Mariano Dominguez after Weaver hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter against Van Buren during the Panthers' season opener on Aug. 30. Weaver finished the game with five catches for 101 yards.

Gage Weaver had his moments at wide receiver as a junior for Siloam Springs last year.

This year, however, the Panthers are asking much more of the 5-foot-9, 169-pound senior -- and he's off to a good start.

Week 1 Pryor, Okla. at Siloam Springs Kickoff^7 p.m. Friday Where^Panther Stadium Radio^Siloam Springs High School Athletics on YouTube Records^Pryor, Okla., 0-0 ^Siloam Springs, 0-1

Weaver caught five passes for 101 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown reception, in Siloam Springs' 35-21 season-opening loss to Van Buren last Friday.

Weaver said Monday he welcomes the high expectations for not only himself but the entire receiving corps.

"I feel like coach has let me know I need to step up this year and be one of the top guys for us," Weaver said. "But I'm also depending on the other side of the receivers to do just as good as I do every game. I'm not trying to point myself out. I want our whole receiver group to stand out and be the best we can be.

"We all need to step up and have our best games."

Senior wideouts Tate Criner (2 catches, 28 yards), Tanner Broyles (2-15), Oren Stafford (1-8) and Ransom Van Asche all figure into the Panthers' passing game, but there's no doubt Weaver is the bellcow.

"Right now if you look at film, he's our guy that can go deep," said Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig. "I think teams are obviously going to start to focus on him a little bit as we go. So hopefully some of the other receivers start to come along and make plays of their own."

Weaver made the Panthers' top catch last Friday on a play that could have been doomed from the very beginning.

Trailing 21-7, at the Siloam Springs' 41, Panthers quarterback Taylor Pool had to go to a knee to field a low snap and could have been whistled down as he picked up the ball.

Weaver got behind his defender, Van Buren's Kaleb Kovitch, and held his hand up to indicate he was open. Pool let the ball fly and Weaver ran under it for the 59-yard score to bring the Panthers within 21-14 with 7 minutes, 26 seconds to go in the first quarter.

"I talked to (Pool) about it after, and he said he picked his knee up right as he was trying to pick the ball up so it wouldn't be down," Weaver said. "Honestly, I feel like we shouldn't have scored on that, the way it turned out. But I was very thankful that he got it and just chunked it up. It looked like a textbook play right there."

It was Weaver's first catch of the season. He also had receptions of 28 and 14 yards later in the half.

"I felt like it definitely got me going," Weaver said. "I was excited after getting those passes, especially that touchdown pass."

Weaver is the Panthers' top returning playmaker from the 2018 team after catching 27 passes for 371 yards, ranking second on the team in both categories. His best game came at Benton when he caught a career-high eight passes for a personal best 102 yards. He also had five catches for 83 yards against El Dorado.

As a sophomore in 2017, Weaver caught eight passes for 82 yards.

"The message to him is just consistency," Craig said. "He's one of the guys that shows up and catches the ball on game night. He has confidence and the quarterback has confidence in him. He's played for three years now. He knows how to get open. He knows how to take care of the ball after the catch. He's done a good job over the last two years as far as catching routes and making plays for us."

Panthers host Pryor

The Panthers will look for their first win of the season Friday when they host Pryor (Okla.) at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs defeated Pryor 38-21 at Pryor in the opening week of the season last year in a game that saw the Panthers lead 38-0 at one point.

The Tigers have several players back from last year's team including quarterback Trapper Gilstrap, who completed 29 of 42 passes for 297 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 60 yards and a pair of scores.

Also back is senior wide receiver Gary Mitchell, who caught 11 passes for 113 yards.

The Tigers are under first-year coach Kenny Davis, who was the team's offensive coordinator last year during a 3-7 season. This Friday's game will be their season opener.

"Definitely a very good offensive football team," Craig said. "No doubt about that. The head coach is an offensive guy, and you can see the offense is pretty far along, a lot farther along than it was last year at this point. More experience equals better play."

The Panthers, meanwhile will try and clean up a five turnover performance that cost them in the loss to Van Buren.

"I thought looking back at the film from Friday night, there's a lot of great things that happened for us," Craig said. "Obviously you can't overcome five turnovers. That's any football game. Our defense did create a few turnovers to help us stay in it. But we had plenty of opportunities to go out there and be successful Friday night. Just because of the lack of ability to take care of the football is the reason we lost the game."

Sports on 09/04/2019