Photo submitted Members of Arkansas Task Force 1, first responders from across the state, gather for a briefing Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, upon arriving to Jacksonville, Fla., to aid in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Two Siloam Springs Fire Department members joined the Northwest Arkansas Task Force, a group of area emergency responders with unique skill sets that can be utilized during disasters, and headed to Florida Tuesday after the state requested aid.

The task force operates as a resource under the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management Agency. The NWATF was founded in 2011.

Lt. Jamie Washington and Capt. Robbie Washington, both members of the NWATF, "have done a tremendous job of gathering knowledge and skills that focus on technical, rescue-type situations, including swift and surface water rescues," said SSFD Chief Jeremey Criner. "Their willingness to respond to local and national disasters at a moment's notice is to be commended. It speaks to their sincere desire to help the local community and anyone in their time of need."

The Washington County Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reported via Facebook the ADEM facilitated the request and verified Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) approved the request.

Task force members from Washington County, Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers fire departments joined the Washingtons and task force members from central Arkansas to travel to Florida where they were assigned to Flagler County, said John Luther, Washington County emergency manager. The task force arrived around 3 a.m. Wednesday and will be available to offer aid until Florida personnel deem aid is no longer necessary, Luther said.

The task force is focused on assisting with extrication, swift water rescue and structural collapse, Luther said. While some task force members are emergency medical technicians and paramedics, their focus will not be on rendering medical aid, apart from traumas that need immediate assistance upon rescue, Luther said.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the coast of Florida Wednesday after devastating the Bahamas. As of Thursday Hurricane Dorian had winds of 110 miles per hour and was moving at an estimated one mile per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The eye of hurricane Dorian moved over the North Carolina coast Friday at 11 a.m. and was expected to be into the North Atlantic ocean by Sunday, the National Hurricane Center reported on Friday. Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic residents were warned to prepare for flash flooding, dangerous winds and rising water levels, according to the National Hurricane Center.

General News on 09/08/2019