The Siloam Springs boys placed second Thursday in an 18-hole tri-match against Harrison and Gravette at Harrison Country Club.

Host Harrison won the match with a team score of 249, while Siloam Springs shot 272 and Gravette 281.

Harrison's Ben Elliott shot a low-round 81 for medalist, while teammate Max Payne was one stroke behind at 82, Nicholas Thiel 86 and William Gray 121.

Chris Svebek carded an 86 to lead Siloam Springs, while Max Perkins shot 91, Ethan Owens 95, Breck Soderquist 96 and Nick Gray 108.

In JV action for Siloam Springs, Brayden Fain shot 82, Miles Perkins 86, Owen Thomas 87, Nick Driscoll 98 and Johnny Graves 112.

Keegan Bulza and Braxton Muldoon each shot 88 to lead Gravette, while Isiah Larson shot 105 and Alex Beard 115.

In the girls match, Harrison won with a score of 277, followed by Gravette at 309 and Siloam Springs 351.

Thea Norcross shot a 90 to lead Harrison, while Halle Marseilles shot 93, Ella Kaye Spry 94 and Riley Richardson 95.

Rachel Deihl shot 88 to lead Gravette and earn medalist, while Brook Deihl shot 95 and Lizzy Ellis 126.

Emily Self led Siloam Springs at 101, while Baylee Morris shot 122, Kendi WIlliamson 128, Caroline Perry 134 and Mackenize Sontag 164.

SSHS vs. Har-Ber

The Siloam Springs girls finished second in a tri-match on Wednesday against Springdale Har-Ber at The Creeks in Cave Springs.

Har-Ber won the match with a team score of 241, led by Grace Kilcrease's 67, while Abbey Ott shot 82 and Macey Wyler shot 92.

Siloam Springs finished with a team score of 330, led by Emily Self's 104, Brooke Smith 110, Caroline Perry 116, Kendi Williamson 118 and Baylee Morris 131.

Huntsville shot a team score of 350 with Kathryn Fancher shooting 110, Madison Phillips 111 and Hattie McCollough 129.

Har-Ber won the two-team boys match 332-370. Braden Sheperd shot 72 to lead Har-Ber, while Riley Stamps shot 86, Boston Moxley and Nick Luttrell each at 87 and Jack Collins 89.

Chris Svebek led Siloam Springs at 89, while Breck Soderquist shot 92, Max Perkins 93, Ethan Owens 96 and Owen Thomas 97. In JV action, Brayden Fain shot 98, while Nick Gray carded a 102 and Nick Driscoll 116.

Up next

The Siloam Springs golf teams are scheduled to host Har-Ber and Rogers Heritage on Monday in a nine-hole match at the Course at Sager's Crossing in Siloam Springs.

Sports on 09/08/2019