Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs tennis senior Trey Hardcastle serves against Haas Hall on Wednesday at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

The Siloam Springs boys tennis team competed in a match on Wednesday against Haas Hall Academy at the John Brown University Tennis Courts.

The Panthers' only win came in singles at singles with Montana Herrel picking up a 6-1 win against Alex Roarke.

Haas Hall 10, Siloam Springs 1

Boys

Singles

1. Eddie Hunter, Haas Hall, def. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, 6-0.

2. Montana Herrel, Siloam Springs, def. Alex Roarke, Haas Hall, 6-1.

3. Josh Mattingly, Haas Hall, def. Bone Henley, Siloam Springs, 6-0.

4. Wyatt Corbin, Haas Hall, def. Blaise Becan, Siloam Springs, 7-5.

5. David Cordero, Haas Hall, def. Malachi Becan, Siloam Springs, 6-0.

6. Austin Rodriguez, Haas Hall, def. Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, 6-0.

7. Andrew Schweitzer, Haas Hall, def. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Andrew Schweitzer/Jack Isola, Haas Hall, def. Lucas Junkermann/Sam Jackson, Siloam Springs, 6-1.

2. David Corder/Austin Rodriguez, Haas Hall, def. Lucas Junkermann/Sam Jackson, Siloam Springs, 6-1.

3. Josh Mattingly/Alex Roarke, Haas Hall, def. Montana Herrel/Blaise Becan, Siloam Springs, 6-4.

4. Wyatt Corbin/Jack Isola, Haas Hall, def. Mitchell Wheat/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, 6-1.

Sports on 09/08/2019