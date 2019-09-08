The city's board of directors approved contracts and the 2020 property tax rate during its meeting Tuesday night.

The first contract allows the Public Works Department, wastewater services division, to purchase a new service equipment vehicle from National Auto Fleet Group for $61,556.28. Danny Farine, wastewater superintendent, said the department originally budgeted about $40,000 for the Chevrolet 4500, but extra funds the city saved from a recent pump repair gave the department the extra funds to purchase the vehicle.

The second contract is for 2020 emergency medical services with West Siloam Springs, Okla., for $237,403.48. The current contract expires on Oct. 31 and was originally approved in 2014 with automatic year-to-year renewals, according to a staff report.

The contract details Siloam Springs will provide area coverage for emergency medical services and automatic, one-year renewals may occur for up to five years unless either party requests termination within 60-days of the renewal date, according to the staff report. The service contract will be increasing by $3,882.28 over the prior year, according to the staff report.

The third contract is for 2020 fire protection services with West Siloam Springs for $88,144.80. The current contract expires on Oct. 31 and was originally approved in 2014 with automatic year-to-year renewals, according to a staff report.

The contract details Siloam Springs will provide coverage as a secondary responder for fire protection services to a 14-square-mile area of Delaware County, including the municipal limits of West Siloam Springs, according to a staff report. Automatic, one-year renewals may occur for up to five years unless either party requests termination within 60-days of the renewal date, according to the staff report. The service contract will be increasing by $1,441.44 over the prior year, according to the staff report.

Finally, the board authorized a five and a half mills property tax rate for 2019 to be paid in 2020. A mill rate, or millage, is one-thousandth of a dollar and is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessment. The property tax mill is broken down to include five mills for general purposes and half a mill for the firemen's pension, according to a staff report.

During director's comments, Bob Coleman, at large, expressed concern about lack of attendance from board members at other city meetings.

"People have the right to be heard by the whole board," Coleman said.

Coleman proposed city staff design a sort of workshop about responsibilities specific to each board member in relation to business leaders and members of the community as a sort of refresher course for those who have been serving. Coleman said it could mirror the introductory course that's currently available for newly-elected board members.

In other business, the board:

• Placed on its third reading an ordinance that would rezone part of the 3000 block of East Kenwood Street from an agricultural area to a residential area.

• Placed on its first reading an ordinance that would rezone 927 S. Oak Hill Street and 900 S. Elm Street from residential to general institutional. The city's planning commission reviewed the rezoning application during its Aug. 13 meeting and recommended approval by a 5-0 vote, according to a staff report.

• Placed on its first reading an ordinance that would annex 19.4 acres of the 15000 block of Stephens Road into the city. The Benton County Court approved the annexation on Aug. 13 and the petition was signed by all of the real estate owners in the proposed territory; there were no contests to the annexation order, according to a staff report.

General News on 09/08/2019